Michigan defenseman and first-overall draft pick Owen Power will return to the Wolverines for his sophomore season instead of joining the Buffalo Sabres, according to a report from The Buffalo News.

The return of the 6-foot-6 blueliner will be a major boost to Michigan’s 2021-22 campaign, especially with No. 2 pick Matty Beniers leaning toward a sophomore return and No. 5 pick Kent Johnson potentially doing the same.

A return of all three, combined with the addition of the fourth- and 24th-overall picks in defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Matthew Samoskevich as freshmen, would pit the Wolverines as possibly the most talented team in the country. There could also be a sense of unfinished business within the program, as the team’s 2021 season was cut short entering the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19.

“It would be awesome (for everyone to return),” Power said on June 30, when he was still mulling over the decision. “We got so many good guys and such a close group, and we’re gonna have a really good shot of winning the national championship with the team we have. So being able to play with Luke (Hughes) and all the other guys would be pretty special.”

Power’s production will certainly help in a national championship push. In his freshman season, he finished with three goals, 13 assists and a +20 plus-minus, along with Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year honors. He’ll be just the second player since 2000 to not immediately jump to the NHL after being drafted first overall, joining former Minnesota defenseman and current Avalanche alternate captain Erik Johnson.

Power’s decision to stay with the Wolverines was also possibly motivated by development concerns. While the Sabers remains stuck in a rebuild and will likely struggle for a few more years, Power will likely receive plenty of ice time on a deeply talented roster in Ann Arbor.

“What the team that picks me thinks, what my family and my advisors think, that’ll be a conversation,” Power said. “But I think just the opportunity to win at Michigan and kind of get a true college experience is all something that’s going to factor in.”