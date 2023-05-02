After spending six seasons behind the bench with the Michigan hockey team as an associate head coach, Bill Muckalt is leaving Ann Arbor this offseason.

According to College Hockey News, Muckalt is leaving the Wolverines program. A Michigan spokesperson could not confirm the move. If true, Muckalt’s departure represents the first front office shakeup since Michigan coach Brandon Naurato earned the long-term coaching job.

The writing has been on the wall for this alleged move for some time. Muckalt was one of two people interviewed to take over as interim head coach of the Wolverines when former coach Mel Pearson was fired for misconduct last August. Muckalt did not earn the job despite his time as associate head coach with the program, and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel opted to give Naurato — with one season of assistant coaching experience under his belt — the interim gig.

Naurato ran with the opportunity, and earned the full-time job by taking the Wolverines to a Big Ten tournament championship and the Frozen Four in his first year at the helm.

Muckalt could leave Ann Arbor with a 125-77-19 record as associate head coach. His experience suggests he could earn a head coach position for a different program — collegiate, junior or even minor league. He’s coached in high junior hockey and the NCAA since 2010, including four years as a Michigan Tech assistant coach and two years as coach and general manager of the USHL’s Tri-City Storm.

But with so much experience at the college level, Muckalt could also explore his professional options. NHL and AHL teams continuously hire college assistant and associate head coaches to be assistant coaches, and Muckalt’s five-year NHL playing career means he has plenty of connections to fall back on, not to mention the connections he can lean on from his time at Michigan.

Muckalt’s exit seems premature, however, due to the nature of his contract. According to a document obtained by The Michigan Daily through an open records request, Muckalt’s three-year extension signed in August 2021 included a $230,000 salary for this upcoming season — the highest of all three years.

By opting to leave early, he would forgo that paycheck. It is unclear which party initiated the alleged exit — Michigan or Muckalt — but the move makes sense considering the upheaval of the Wolverines’ front office since last August. The language of any subsequent statements from the Michigan program could hint at whether the Wolverines or Muckalt decided it was time to move on.

How Michigan fills this opening could reveal the identity that Naurato wants his program to follow in the future. Muckalt was a crucial recruiter for Ontario-born players, as well as those in the Alberta and British Columbia junior hockey leagues. He also coached the defense, including stars like Owen Power, Quinn Hughes and Luke Hughes that built an image of Michigan as a factory for NHL-level scoring defensemen. Whoever might fill Muckalt’s position could bring different recruiting tendencies.

Naurato seemingly has a blank canvas to create the Michigan program he wants. The rest of his coaching staff served the 2022-23 season on one-year agreements, essentially “prove-it” deals due to the nature of Naurato’s interim tag. Now that he’s secured the full job, and with Muckalt reportedly leaving, Naurato has the creative license to paint a proverbial picture of what he wants his program to look like.

However, that painting doesn’t seem to include Muckalt. Instead, a different associate head coach might have to fill those open shoes.