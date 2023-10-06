Last season, Adam Fantilli scored 30 goals for the Michigan hockey team. He led the country in points per game, goals per game and assists per game. He won the Hobey Baker award.

That level of offense is nearly impossible to reproduce.

But the Wolverines have no choice but to reproduce it, because Fantilli moved on to the NHL after being drafted third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets. With 2021 fourth-overall pick Luke Hughes also departing after last season to the New Jersey Devils, Michigan’s high-power core was depleted entering the offseason.

In recent years, the Wolverines have relied on star power. Their ability to recruit top talent like Fantilli and Hughes has led them to consecutive Big Ten Championship victories and back-to-back Frozen Fours. Totalling 10 first-round NHL draft picks on the roster within the last two years alone, Michigan has become accustomed to having heavyweights run the show.

But that concentration of talent the Wolverines have benefited from invites frequent turnover. Of those 10 first-rounders Michigan has rostered in the last two years, eight have left school early to go pro so far. The Wolverines refilled their lineup with an influx of skilled players, but the newcomers noticeably lack the level of stardom the previous classes possessed.

This season, there aren’t clear headliners bursting onto the scene to perform heroics and carry Michigan on their backs. That’s exactly what the Wolverines will need, though. If they want to compete for championships, they have no choice but to develop stars from within.

The good news is that they have plenty of options.

By the end of last season, Michigan settled on its top two offensive lines. Fantilli, of course, was the centerpiece, so in removing him it’s easy to assume that the unit would crumble. But in fact, the foundation of the offense is still very much intact. Although Mackie Samoskevich also departed for the NHL, the other four top-six forwards returned and are prime candidates to take on an increased workload.

Sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty — one of the two remaining first round draft picks on the roster — already put up solid numbers last season with 18 goals and 29 assists. He and his fellow top-line winger, sophomore second-rounder Gavin Brindley, flew around the ice carving up the opposition last season. They were stars in their own right, but forced to live in Fantilli’s shadow. Now, they have to enter the limelight.

Joining them in Fantilli’s vacant top-line center position is sophomore Frank Nazar, who spent the majority of last year sidelined due to injury. Don’t expect him or any of the top line to put up Fantilli-like numbers by any means — that’s unrealistic. But expect all of them to step up and produce — that’s realistic and a necessity.

A high draft pick is generally a good indication of talent, and McGroarty, Brindley and Nazar are no exception. But the NHL draft isn’t the end-all be-all when assessing a college hockey team. The Wolverines have a number of high-ceiling players, drafted and not, who they must develop to take on bigger roles.

“It’s not that you win or don’t win with first rounders, but there’s a lot of guys that have talent that are undrafted or aren’t first rounders,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Tuesday. “The narrative will change depending on how we do, but like I said, I’m really excited about this group. I think we are deeper.”

Even as prominent figures start to emerge, the Wolverines will need to hone in on that proclaimed depth. Naurato took steps to shore up weak spots and plug holes in the offseason using the transfer portal, most notably adding a number of graduate transfers to round out his young team.

The transfer portal isn’t necessarily a breeding ground for the “superstar” type of player Michigan has been accustomed to recruiting, but it’s certainly a way to add depth and perhaps land a hidden gem or two. In addition to the valuable experience transfers bring, players that held the responsibility of being a top producer at their old school have the potential to open up their game and thrive on the Wolverines’ lower lines.

With transfers and freshmen comprising most of Michigan’s depth, there will certainly be a learning curve as they learn to play together. But they too must step up, albeit in a different form. For them, stepping up means contributing secondary scoring and creating chaos to wear down opponents. The more successful they are, the more they open the door for the likes of McGroarty, Brindley and Nazar to explode.

If your bottom line can fluster opposing defenses enough to hand over prime scoring opportunities to your top line, pucks tend to find the back of the net. The Wolverines believe they have the necessary depth to create such disorder. But that won’t matter if they don’t have the scorers to make it count.

This year, no singular player will be waltzing in to take over the offense and carry Michigan to the finish line. Instead, that opportunity is there for the taking.

In order to succeed, Michigan needs its previously less-heralded players to step up and claim star-status for themselves.