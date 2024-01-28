Time is running out for the No. 14 Michigan hockey team.

After a rough start to the year, the Wolverines used their December break to rest and retool, believing that they were primed for a strong second half. It’s true that lately Michigan is playing the best hockey it has played all year. But that’s not nearly enough if wins don’t follow.

The Wolverines have been swept, split series and blown countless leads in winnable games. They can’t sweep a Big Ten team — or any team for that matter, besides significantly weaker opponents in Stonehill and Lindenwood. And because of it, their postseason aspirations dwindle away week by week.

In December, Michigan’s mantra was that the second half of the season was its time and that the sweeps were imminent. But so far, the brooms are still gathering dust in the closet. The Wolverines have gotten so close as to peer in, but each time, they slam the door right back in their own face.

Starting out the second half of the Big Ten season playing conference front-runners No. 8 Michigan State and No. 3 Wisconsin was a challenge, but one Michigan showed it was thoroughly capable of overcoming. In the Friday game of both series, the Wolverines obliterated their high-ranking opponents, beating the Spartans 7-1 and the Badgers 5-1.

In both Saturday games, Michigan’s sweep was right there for the taking. And both times, the Wolverines gave it up. They took the lead but lost it. They sought to learn from their mistakes, but continued to make the same ones.

And by making those mistakes, Michigan is inconsistent in nearly every facet of the game — except its ability to blow leads in crunch time.

“I think that’s a few times now where we’ve been in the mix in the third period like that against a good team and just didn’t close it out in the end,” sophomore forward Seamus Casey said. “It’s obviously really painful, but a lot of good things to take away. We’ve been getting better and better as the second half has gone along. Sweeps are just hard to come by.”

Sweeps might be hard to come by, but that’s exactly why the Wolverines need them. The very fact that winning two games in a row is a hard feat to accomplish is why doing so would elevate Michigan’s season. It’s certainly painful to come as close as the Wolverines have the last two weekends, but painful losses can only be slanted as a learning experience for so long. Soon enough, they become just another missed opportunity, and more importantly, another addition to the loss column.

And Michigan’s frustrating inability to close out tight contests is not a reflection of any one player, but rather the struggles of the team as a whole. Each time a player commits a turnover or fails to check his man, which leads to a goal against, it tends to be an isolated incident. That’s why the Wolverines’ problems are so hard to diagnose.

“Individual mistakes is why they score, but they’re not trends for those individual players,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “They’re young kids, and they’re working their butts off, and they’re giving everything they have. We just gotta keep fighting the fight and believing in ourselves. We got a really good team, and we just got to put it together at the right time.”

After every loss, that “right time” becomes next time. It’s the next series that will be the Wolverines’ turning point, where everything finally clicks and they win the elusive two games in a row.

But “next time” can only be pushed back so many weeks until there is no more time.

Michigan has five weekends left in the regular season. If the Wolverines split every series, they will likely sit right on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament. And if they are swept even once without returning the favor to a different opponent, they are almost certainly out of contention.

Michigan is running out of opportunities to turn its season around. It’s running out of opportunities to prove its assertion that the sweeps are coming.

Because soon enough, there will be no next time.