Mike Pehrson knows how it sounds.

He always recognized that age-old stereotype of the coach’s son; one he considered when teaching his son Keaton how to play hockey. But Mike wouldn’t have it. So during car rides back to their home situated on a 10-acre lake 25 miles outside Minneapolis, Mike always told Keaton he had to earn his minutes.

“I wanted them to understand at a young age that everything that you do is going to come with hard work,” Mike told The Daily. “And you gotta outperform and outcompete everybody else.”

That’s where the story of Keaton Pehrson starts, one in which he’s become one of the hardest working defensemen on the Michigan hockey team. Someone who once played top pairing minutes with Owen Power in the same season he was once a healthy scratch, Keaton has put in countless unseen hours toward becoming a dependable piece of the Wolverines’ roster.

The story was like that from the beginning.

Growing up, Keaton had unrestricted ice time from the moment he started skating at four years old. “We try and get the skates on before we put the tennis shoes on here in Minnesota,” Mike cracked. With all that free access, Keaton developed his crisp skating abilities through countless hours in the cold.

And since those first open air strides, Keaton loved playing the game. From youth teams to high school, he spent countless hours on the ice developing his skills. He also spent countless times hearing life lessons from his parents. One stuck out to him:

Pursue excellence.

That’s a staple of most households, but for the Pehrsons it was paramount. Mike won two Big Ten Championships with the Minnesota baseball team in the 1980s, and he and Keaton’s mom, DeeDee, always taught their kids to work hard at what they do.

“They’ve always told me if you’re gonna do something and you’re passionate about it, you give your best effort no matter what,” Keaton told The Daily. “They say sports go by quick, you never know when it’s gonna be over. So you might as well play every game and every practice like it’s your last.”

And Keaton, of course, played hockey. But he wanted to be different from his Minnesotan neighbors and teammates. Whereas so many stayed local with Minnesota, Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State, Keaton wanted to spread his wings. He committed to Michigan Tech under then-coach Mel Pearson, then switched commitments to Michigan when Pearson joined the Wolverines.

From his first practice with Michigan, Keaton’s work ethic was evident. He earned a starting role in the lineup as a freshman alongside Jack Summers, playing in all but one game that season. In a defense corps including Quinn Hughes and Cam York, Keaton provided value on a shutdown pairing.

“They don’t get the press or the coverage or the points the other guys do,” then-Michigan coach Pearson said of the pairing at the time. “But they’re a solid pair for us. A freshman and a sophomore, they’re doing well.”

Of the thousands of times Summers found himself on the ice with Keaton, one little moment captures the essence of his former defense partner.

In the 2019 Great Lakes Invitational, sophomore Summers and freshman Keaton were skating in their own end late in the second period nursing a 1-0 lead over Ferris State. Michigan couldn’t afford any miscues. Initiating the breakout, Keaton whirled around the net with a smooth stride, making a no-look drop pass straight to the tape of Summers while drawing the opposing forecheck out of position. The puck soon made its way through the bamboozled Bulldogs and ended up in the net for what became the game winner.

It was like they could read each other’s minds.

“I think if you’re not with someone that you’re comfortable with, you’re always guessing and trying to predict where they’re gonna be instead of instinctual,” Summers told The Daily. “So having someone that you know you can rely on without thinking about it is very important.”

That’s something he took to every pairing he skated on. Paired up with the likes of star talents Cam York sophomore year and Owen Power junior year, Keaton played support for some of the best defense prospects in recent Michigan hockey history.

Yet even when he played with such talented stars, Keaton was never fazed.

“Keaton didn’t try to be somebody other than Keaton when he had those opportunities,” Mike said. “He stayed true to how he played the game. And I think that was valuable for Owen and for Cam. As D partners, they knew what they were going to get with Keaton.”

But that influx of talent also meant that his minutes decreased. Some nights he traded his pads for a suit as a healthy scratch.

“It’s tough because you want to be in every game you can because it’s the game you love and you want to help your teammates win and play — it’s so special,” Keaton said. “So when you see you’re out, it’s tough, it’s a bummer and it hurts. But you gotta look at it as an opportunity to talk to the coach to see what you can work on and to grow and develop as a player.”

For an athlete accustomed to putting in the extra work anyway, that was an easy sell.

So Keaton hit the lab. Minimizing risk in his game and limiting his mistakes, he trained on playing hard-nosed defense and getting pucks to the net on offense. Simple and effective — not reinventing the wheel. Covered in sweat after practice last week, Keaton rattled off his improvements — game management, puck protection and play timing to name a few.

Providing consistency while raising the floor of his game, Keaton proved invaluable to his defense partners, just like Mike mentioned. Even when it could be tempting to make the extra play and try to show his skill, Keaton didn’t sell out.

Instead, he filled the gaps and let his partners cook, adjusting to their aggression and lurking back to prevent breakdowns. Last season with Power, he played back and anchored their 1.21 goals-against per 60 stat line — the best on the team. The year before, he helped unlock York’s offensive game.

“He helped me out just because he was a little more defensive,” York said. “Obviously I was a guy that wanted to be in the rush and be a little more offensive. He was just a stable rock for us back there and had a big role on our team.”

A byproduct of his role, Keaton has scored one goal and just 20 points across 108 games. York and Power, by contrast, combined for 52 points in 57 games in the two seasons they played with him.

But Keaton’s impact can’t be defined by point production. He’s the ultimate example of what it takes to stick around college hockey. Even with loads of NHL talent, the Wolverines’ roster includes plenty who must patiently work for their moment to shine.

“Certain guys gravitate toward one another, and I found that he’s like a glue guy,” Summers said. “He kind of cements groups together and forces them to interact with each other, which is really good in a teammate.”

Look no further than this year’s freshmen defensemen. Brendan Miles, Luca Fantilli and Johnny Druskinis are scrapping to earn minutes — ironically — against Keaton.

Yet in practice, Keaton deliberately makes his rounds and strikes up conversations with teammates when he’s waiting for drills. Off the ice, he’s always in the action. Summers joked that he taught a freshman Keaton how to make eggnog for a holiday party. Still remembering the recipe, Keaton noted that he has to pass it along to a new carrier. Although he may not always take the ice, Keaton’s impact resonated across the team.

York, Keaton’s sophomore roommate, chuckled when asked about the two’s memories together. On the ice, Keaton is dialed in. But off it, he’s “a guy that likes to have a good time.” He keeps it light, even when the going gets tough.

But when things get real — especially when teammates need to talk about their playing time — they know who to call.

“I’ve been in their shoes where you’ll be in for two games, three games in a row and then you’ll miss three in a row,” Keaton said. “… It can take a toll on your confidence and you can be hard on yourself for things too. But I just talked to them and told them, you just gotta keep working. Stay positive and do the things you can control and then when you get your chance, showcase what you got.”

And this weekend, Keaton will travel to Minnesota to face the Golden Gophers in his home state. Mike, even as a proud Minnesota alum, will wear his Michigan jersey into the stands at Mariucci to the teasing of all his local pals.

Meanwhile, there’s a new wrinkle quite familiar to old seasons. With some line shuffling in practice, Keaton might pair with Luke Hughes, a fourth-overall draft pick and the Wolverines’ defensive bellcow this season. Just like York, Power or Summers, Keaton will look to elevate Hughes’ game by playing his unselfish, hard-nosed style.

But Keaton won’t change a thing about his game. Because it’s not about taking the spotlight; it’s about putting in the work outside it.