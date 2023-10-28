The first power play of the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s clash with Lindenwood, despite being in the Wolverines’ favor, led to a shorthanded Lions goal that kept the game well up for grabs.

By the end of the second period, however, Michigan had successfully shifted the narrative by using two special teams goals to take control of the matchup.

And it never relinquished that control. In a game in which the evolution of their play on special teams facilitated their success, the Wolverines (4-2-1 overall) took care of business against Lindenwood (1-4-2) with a 9-1 victory.

Michigan got on the board within the first minute thanks to its resident speedster, sophomore forward Jackson Hallum. Skating up the left wing, Hallum outpaced the Lions defensemen to create an open lane before capitalizing with a wrist shot across the net.

Earlier this week, Hallum expressed uncertainty as to how exactly he developed that distinctive speed. He characterized it as a “God-given ability” coupled with good genes and working with his speed coach. No matter the origin, he certainly used it to his advantage to give Michigan an early lead.

Junior forward Dylan Duke tallied another goal for the Wolverines midway through the first frame, showcasing his signature move at the net front with a tap-in off a pass from sophomore forward Gavin Brindley.

Michigan looked like it was cruising early, until what’s become one of the Wolverines’ biggest struggles thus far reared its head once again — special teams.

On the power play with just under five minutes left in the period, Michigan failed to consistently connect passes or find an offensive rhythm. Attempting to get something going, senior defenseman Jacob Truscott’s stick broke on a shot, leaving him 1-on-1 against Lions forward Caige Sterzer.

With Sterzer steamrolling to the net as Truscott backtracked — no stick in hand to defend with — Lindenwood cut its deficit in half, and the Wolverines conceded their first shorthanded goal of the season.

Though maybe a one-off situation given the broken stick, the play was still indicative of Michigan’s special teams woes as the Wolverines struggled to create quality opportunities on net.

Later in the game, however, Michigan flipped the script.

After a flurry of penalties gave the Wolverines a 4-on-3 advantage, graduate defenseman Marshall Warren secured his first goal of the season just two seconds into 4-on-4 play with a slap shot off the draw. Shortly after, a tap-in from Brindley on the power play — following a five-minute major committed by the Lions — extended Michigan’s lead to 4-1.

Successfully finding their spots and connecting passes, the Wolverines turned around their play on special teams in the second period. In doing so, momentum thoroughly swung in their favor.

A highlight-reel toe drag from Hallum led to his second goal of the game — Michigan’s fifth — and a back-handed flick from sophomore defenseman Luca Fantilli gave the Wolverines a 6-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

With the five-goal advantage, Michigan was firmly in the driver’s seat throughout the final period. Sophomore forward T.J. Hughes, sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey and sophomore forward Josh Eernisse extended the Wolverines’ lead to 9-1, putting away a game that was decided in the second period.

Because although its first period appearance was unsuccessful, Michigan’s special teams turned it around — clinching the momentum that carried the Wolverines to the final buzzer.