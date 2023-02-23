The No. 4 Michigan hockey team’s previous seven-game winning streak came to an abrupt end last weekend against No. 8 Ohio State.

Leaving the series with a tie, a loss and an abysmal 0-for-12 powerplay showing, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato saw a lot of room for both growth and reflection.

“We should’ve won both games,” Naurato said on Monday. “(But) our power play was ‘O-for.’ I’m not putting it on the power play, but that’s the difference. What’s the stat? If you win the special teams game you win like 70% of the games. That’s from like the ’90s, but it’s true.”

Retro mantra or not, the significance stands. When teams win the special teams battle, they win the games. It’s an integral part of hockey that Naurato continuously emphasizes.

“If you went back and did the numbers on every game that we won the special teams battle — did we win or lose? I bet it’s like 85, 90 percent.” Naurato said.

Naurato’s numbers aren’t far off. Case in point: the Wolverines boast an 84.8 winning percentage in games where they either outscore, or equal opponents in power play goals. Conversely, in games where Michigan scores less power play goals than its opponents, its winning percentage sinks to a meager 18.8%.

Even in a world of complex analytics and data-driven decisions, the math is quite simple. Win the special teams game, or things get tough.

Nevertheless, the harsh realities of the powerplay remain. And it isn’t a problem unique to this past weekend. Despite still finding success, in their last five games, the Wolverines are a combined 4-for-29 on the powerplay, good for a 13.8% goal rate.

For a team built upon speed, skill and talent, offensive special teams situations should be Michigan’s bread and butter, yet a rough patch still persists.

It’s a problem that has hampered the Wolverines at times previously this season. From Nov. 18 to Jan. 13, the Wolverines’ power play went 3-for-28. Going 3-4-1 in the process, Michigan was able to tread water. Yet ahead of a crucial series against Notre Dame and the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, simply keeping its head above the surface won’t be good enough going into the postseason.

But, the Wolverines weakness might just be their strength: they’ve been here before. They know how to fix it.

“I think you just can’t get frustrated,” sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich said on Tuesday. “It’s easy to get frustrated when you’re not scoring. Frustration was definitely a little high I think, come Saturday, because I think it comes from a good thing. We all want to win, we all want to score and help the team win.”

Because of their prior misfortunes, Samoskevich and Michigan understand a crucial piece of the puzzle: when teams trust their systems and each other, things go right. After a 7-2 loss to the Buckeyes on Jan. 13, the power play began to click. After the stretch of frustration, the Wolverines found fruition.

Across a five-game winning streak, Michigan kept its poise and regained some success, going 5-for-16 on the power play and finding itself in the driver’s seat throughout contests.

The adjustment wasn’t some monumental change. It had nothing to do with some improbable adjustment.

It had everything to do with staying the same.

“I think just staying even keel and sticking with the process and sticking with what (Naurato) is saying,” Samoskevich said. “Just not getting frustrated.”

It sounds almost anti-climactic. Behind the curtain is not an undiscoverable strategy, but rather an incontrovertible truth. Poise, trust and communication build successful power plays. And in order to fix moments like last weekend, it is not massive overhauls that will turn the tides. It’s the exact opposite. To Naurato, the key is simple:

“It’s just executing and doing it.”

The chances will come. So too will the struggles. The remedy is simply being ready for the next opportunity.