SOUTH BEND — With 1:34 left in the third period and the Wolverines up 2-1 over the Fighting Irish, comfort was out of the question for Michigan. Junior forward Dylan Duke was in the penalty box, forcing the Wolverines to play down a man for the remaining 94 seconds. Michigan had seen this play out before, and the majority of the time, the ending has not been in its favor.

However, the Wolverines wrote a new ending in those 94 seconds, the penalty kill maintaining a hold on Notre Dame’s offense and holding them scoreless in the most important stretch of the 2-1 win.

As of late, the No. 13 Michigan hockey team’s penalty kill has wavered under pressure. Sitting near the bottom of the nation in penalty kill percentage, the Wolverines have given up games and hurt their record due to their penalty kill. So when they receive a penalty — which they often do — they have to be on their A-game. Especially in the last 94 seconds of a one-goal game.

Both teams entered the arena hungry and aggressive, which, of course, meant each team was granted numerous penalties. Although half of them came from scrums that resulted in even strength play, Notre Dame had three power play opportunities and could not capitalize on any of them.

“We’ve been working on it a ton,” graduate defenseman Marshall Warren said. “It’s been a point of emphasis for us. … I think tonight was another stepping stone for us in that area. It was good to do well on that tonight.”

In the first period, sophomore forward Kienan Draper received a tripping penalty, sending him to the box. In the Wolverines’ recently implemented diamond formation on their penalty kill, they were clearing pucks behind young Michigan players who stepped up.

Not only did Michigan’s top penalty-kill unit prevail and reveal progress from past weekends, but the momentum carried through the entire lineup. Freshman forward Tanner Rowe was a dominant force during his shift, pressing on the Fighting Irish and winning races to the puck. While the Wolverines couldn’t fully clear the puck out of the defensive zone, it was able to block shots from entering the net.

“It’s not some crazy change in structure,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “We’ve been preaching the same thing, it’s just guys being bought in, wanting to get the clear all the way down, block the shot and wanting to box out in front of the net.”

A third period cross-checking penalty from senior forward Jacob Truscott put that penalty kill right back to the test. Returning to their diamond, the Wolverines used it to block shots and stood strong in front of an even stronger graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski. With the lead and 13 minutes left, Michigan just needed to hold on.

And it was doing so, until a familiar whistle blast sounded through Compton Family Ice Arena – a late game penalty. With Duke in the box, the Wolverines would have to rely on their penalty kill one last time to carry them to victory. Steadfast in the formation, Barczewski made three saves, while sophomore forward Gavin Brindley and sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey each had a block in the 94 second time frame.

“Blocking shots is the biggest thing you can do on the penalty kill,” Brindley said. “So good sticks, and pressure when you can. We did a really good job of that today.”

Michigan was determined to not have another late-game collapse and hold Notre Dame to two scoreless periods — just as they had done to the Wolverines on Friday. And when the final horn went off, Michigan did that. It hadn’t given up the close lead and stepped up its defensive game in the process.