MADISON — Sitting next to each other at No. 4 and No. 5 in the rankings, an even, aggressive matchup was expected between Michigan and Wisconsin. And for most of the game, that rang true.

But it took one challenge, one penalty and less than two minutes for the game to suddenly become uneven and leave the Wolverines swept by the Badgers.

Entering Saturday’s matchup against No. 5 Wisconsin (9-1-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten), the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (5-4-1, 1-2-1) hoped to walk away with a split in the series. But just like Friday’s game, the third period was detrimental to the Wolverines.

“Extremely proud of our guys,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “… I thought they were hard, just detailed with everything we’re trying to do with our identity … the puck just didn’t go in.”

While the last minutes marked the fall of the game, Michigan’s real kryptonite was its penalties. At the end of the day, penalties cost it the game.

In the first period, graduate goalkeeper Jake Barczewski maintained composure between the pipes to cut off Wisconsin’s offense on its first power play. However, he couldn’t save the Wolverines on their second penalty kill, occurring mere seconds after the first ended. In a scrum in front of the goal, Wisconsin’s Carson Bantle chipped the puck behind Barczewski and gave the Badgers the lead.

While the second period opened with even greater urgency than the first, not much came of it for either team. Both teams took strong shots on goal and possession switched back and forth, but nothing stuck.

Fittingly, the third period opened with a player from each team in the penalty box. But as soon as each team returned to full strength, the Wolverines finally equalized it. Senior defenseman Jacob Truscott launched a shot from the blue line that ricocheted to sophomore forward Frank Nazar. He then passed to freshman forward Garrett Schifsky who took the shot. And while the Wisconsin netminder thought he had saved the puck in between his pads, it slowly slid through and into the goal.

Up to this point, it was looking like the teams were so even that they were headed to overtime. But the last five minutes were detrimental to Michigan. And it started with a penalty.

While on the Wolverines’ own power play, the Badgers got a short-handed breakaway. In an attempt to mitigate a one-on-one between Wisconsin and Barczewski, senior forward Phillipe Lapointe drew a holding penalty of his own as he blocked the player from shooting the puck.

From here, things took a turn for the worse for Michigan. With 1:40 left on the clock, sophomore forward T.J. Hughes skated the puck along the edge into the offensive zone. He passed to sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty who took a shot that reached the net while junior forward Dylan Duke was simultaneously pushed into the goal, ripping it from its moorings. Believing it was a goal, the Michigan coaching staff called a challenge despite not having a timeout to safeguard them if the call was upheld.

So when the call on the ice stood, Michigan was issued a delay of play penalty for losing a challenge without a timeout, sending it back on the penalty kill.

“I had a couple looks tonight,” McGroarty said. “One to go up by one with three minutes left and I couldn’t do it. … I wish they would’ve called that a goal. Shushed the crowd.”

Forced to play down a man for the remainder of the third period, the pressure was on to keep the score a tie.

And then, utter chaos. With a mere six six seconds left, the Badgers pulled off last-second heroics, scoring a goal to win the game. Shock creeped onto Michigan as it knew there was no time to make up the deficit, and the penalty had been its sinking factor.

“Two real tough bounces,” Casey said. “… I had a chance to get it out right before they scored at the end there and I kind of batted it right to their (defense). I think maybe (I) just need to be a little more poised.”

By the end of the first, there were only two things uneven about the game — the amount of penalties per team, and the score. And by the end of the game, these were still the only uneven aspects of the affair, tilting a once-even matchup into Wisconsin’s favor.