There is no question about the off-ice chemistry of the No. 7 Michigan ice hockey team. Through traveling, practicing and housing, the players spend the majority of their time together.

But this chemistry hasn’t translated on the ice thus far.

This is largely due to the Wolverines’ constant penalties that alter the lines, making it more difficult for linemates to connect and find a rhythm. The lines are still being determined by Michigan coach Brandon Naurato, but with unpredictable penalties from the Wolverines, this uncertainty becomes heightened as line options narrow.

For some, chemistry off-ice is starting to click on the sheet. In their first away series of the season at Massachusetts, sophomore forwards Rutger McGroarty and Gavin Brindley returned to their top line roles from last season, with sophomore forward Frank Nazar III filling the center position.

“We’ve known each other for a long time,” Brindley said about McGroarty on Tuesday. “As soon as we played together last year, it just kind of clicked. … He’s a tremendous player and helps me a ton out there.”

The top forwards all have a strong connection off the ice and have tapped into that to understand each other’s gameplay. And when they can communicate and work together, they generate numerous goal opportunities with the ability to anticipate each other’s next moves.

However, this trio couldn’t consistently play together against the Minutemen due to the constant penalty kills the Wolverines faced. With 17 minutes of penalty time on Saturday, Michigan was forced to alter its lineups. Additionally, a late major by senior defenseman Steven Holtz forced Brindley to step to the blue line, causing adjustments to the top line and changing the dynamics of game play. Without every player getting minutes on penalty kills, additional inconsistencies emerged among the lines.

“The way the games played this weekend, you can’t get into any rhythm,” Naurato said on Saturday. “A line has a good shift and they’re sitting there for six minutes because one guy kills (penalties), two guys don’t kill. It’s tough.”

Lack of depth in the roster has also been a major factor in the connection among the lines. The defensemen are being forced to step up and take more time on the ice. Players who would typically be healthy scratches are clawing their way into the lineup.

Naurato noted that key defensemen were each forced to play half the game. Graduate Marshall Warren, senior Jacob Truscott, and sophomore Seamus Casey all had a physically draining game through their extensive play time and high minutes played on the penalty kill.

With a worn-down defense and an uncoordinated offense, the third period of the game against UMass was went poorly for Michigan, conceding six goals and letting the game slip away after a dominant first 40 minutes.

There are clearly strong connections among the lines. When things click and all players are present, the Wolverines are a force on the ice. This isn’t only true for Michigan’s top line, but it trickles down into the second. Made up of sophomore T.J. Hughes, sophomore Josh Eernisse and junior Dylan Duke, the second line recognizes each other’s strengths, especially Eernisse’s ability to control penalty kills.

“(Eernisse) has been a really good part to our team on the penalty kill,” Hughes said. “He’s super sharp and physical, which is really important at college level. Just using your body and protecting pucks and allowing your teammates to free up space.”

However, having a player like Eernisse for the penalty kill is irrelevant if he gets a penalty himself. In the third period of Saturday’s matchup with the Minutemen, his absence on the penalty kill due to holding opened the floodgates for UMass as it scored its first of six goals in that time.

Penalties have caused major rifts in the rhythm of the Wolverines gameplay, and will continue to do so if they can’t find ways to limit them. Especially for a team where depth is an issue, having top players take unnecessary penalties is detrimental.



If Michigan can control that, the connection off the ice can translate to the sheet, and it can play to its full potential.