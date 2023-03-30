The 41 year history of the Hobey Baker award is nothing short of illustrious.

Throughout the past four decades, 41 immensely talented and impactful hockey players have received collegiate hockey’s highest honor, 35 have gone on to play at least one game in the NHL and one has even been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

And throughout those same 41 years, only two Michigan players have won the award (in 1997 and 2008) and similarly, only twice has a freshman earned the distinction. In both measures, freshman forward Adam Fantilli should become the third — and it really shouldn’t be close.

Fantilli is the best player in college hockey, not just because he’s projected to be an NHL lottery pick, not just based on elusive measurements of character — but numerically.

As a freshman, Fantilli leads the nation with 64 points and 1.83 points per game (0.27 more than the next highest). Fantilli has the NCAA’s second most goals (29) and the most goals per game. His plus-minus (32) is second best in the nation, he has amassed the second most assists (35), is tied for the most assists per game and has only failed to register a point in three of 35 games.

Furthermore, Fantilli has amassed eight 3-plus point games, two hat tricks, one five-goal weekend and most recently, his late game heroics tied the Regional Final and kept the Wolverines alive in their quest for the Final Four.

Numerically, no other Hobey Baker candidate is even close and those numbers illuminate how he plays. He is a consistent, dynamic and immensely talented forward who wills offense into existence. He doesn’t just compete in games, he takes them over, making him without a shadow of a doubt the most impactful player in college hockey.

And personally, I think that it’d be a damn shame if his age or a perceived lack of “on ice discipline” prevents him from winning the award that befits his talents. Fantilli is the nation’s best and he deserves to be recognized as such, caveats be damned.

Officially, the Hobey Baker is awarded based on four distinct criterion:

Strength of character, on and off the ice Contribution to the integrity of the team and outstanding skills in all phases of the game Scholastic achievement and sportsmanship Compliance with all NCAA rules, including being a full-time student in an accredited college or university and completing 50 percent or more of the season

And while discussions of “character” and “integrity” are frequently thrown around, the honest truth is that for the most part, the Hobey Baker — like the Heisman that has similar requirements — is awarded to the best player in college hockey. It absolutely should be that way.

There’s already an NCAA award for “Hockey’s Finest Citizen,” it’s called the Humanitarian Award, and there’s already another one for loving the “purity of the sport,” it’s the Jim Fullerton.

But the Hobey Baker is special. It recognizes excellence, impact and talent, and nothing Fantilli has done should discredit his bid for the honor.

Yes, he has amassed 67 penalty minutes. Yes, he missed two games (to go play for his country). Yes, he got in a fight. Yes, he missed a game for it, and yes, that could be seen as a knock on his “strength of character” or “integrity.” But hockey is an intense and violent sport — that’s part of what makes it appealing — and to be the best at it, sometimes you have to be a little intense.

He has never received a suspension for a dangerous hit (something other candidates have) and he has never put another player in danger of serious bodily harm. In my view that’s the only “character” judgment that matters. He’s not a dangerous or disrespectful player, rather he’s the first person in every presser to deflect praise toward his teammates.

He has handled the pressures of the upcoming NHL Draft and the World Juniors with poise and throughout all his successes, he has maintained humility. His character and integrity should be acknowledged as what they are — non-issues.

He’s the nation’s best player, and I tend to think that all arguments against him that bring up character or discipline are simply designed to distract from that fact.

He’s young, and he probably won’t stay at Michigan for another year. Maybe that ruffles the feathers of some hockey purists, but so be it. Adam Fantilli is an 18-year old phenom who dominates games and is putting up the best numbers of any college hockey player since 2016.

And in 2016, the Hobey Baker race came down to a similar calculus. Kyle Connor, a Michigan freshman, had dominated the league and put up 71 points. But Connor didn’t win, instead Jimmy Vesey, a senior Harvard captain with 25 points fewer, did. Vesey, not coincidentally, had written about his decision to give up his lifelong dream for one extra year of hockey at Harvard and was seen as an outstanding character, but he wasn’t the better player — Connor was. Vesey deserved accolades and recognition, but winning the Hobey when another player was clearly better — even if he was younger — was cheap.

This year, the situation is the same, and the same mistake should not be made twice.

Adam Fantilli is the best player in college hockey, and he absolutely should be recognized for it.