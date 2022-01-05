With National Hockey League skaters no longer participating in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, national hockey teams around the world have roster positions to fill.

Sophomore defenseman Owen Power will help Team Canada fill those holes.

As the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NHL draft, Power supplies Canada with a well-rounded skill set and an athletic 6-foot-5 frame. Power ties as the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s points leader with 23, and boasts a strong plus/minus of plus-12 on the season. Power facilitates the Wolverines’ dangerous power play from the blue line, while also stymying opposing offenses with 21 blocks.

Power most recently represented Canada on the national stage in the pandemic-shortened 2022 World Junior Championships. He made his mark on the two games Canada played, scoring a hat-trick in the team’s tournament opener.

The 2022 games run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20. As Power vies for gold, Michigan will play key conference rivals Michigan State and No. 17 Ohio State in its hunt for a Big Ten Championship.

Canada will compete in a difficult group A with the United States, China and Germany, and having Power is sure to give it a major boost.