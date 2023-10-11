Rutger McGroarty set the bar high coming into this season.

The sophomore forward spent the past summer putting in work across all aspects of his game, from his skating to his sleep schedule. He set high expectations for himself and, in turn, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team.

Albeit only one week into the regular season, it looks like McGroarty’s offseason efforts are proving fruitful on and off the ice.

“He’s just moving his feet,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said after the Wolverines’ win over Providence Oct. 8. “He spent a lot of time — him and (junior forward) Dylan Duke — working on their skating over the summer and all these guys came back in better shape, like better versions of themselves.

“Rut’s just faster, he’s hungry. He may not be wearing a letter but he’s a leader in the room, and good for him.”

That eagerness was unmistakable in Sunday’s rematch against the Friars. McGroarty notched three assists and a goal to secure his first four-point game and help propel Michigan to victory. He was all over the ice from start to finish, finding his teammates in prime scoring position while also capitalizing on his own opportunity.

Especially dangerous below the dots, McGroarty’s endurance was on full display. He produced five points across both opening games, and his weekend performance landed him the first Big Ten First Star of the Week on Tuesday.

“He’s worked on his skating, he’s put a lot of work and time into that and good for him,” Naurato said Tuesday. “He’s faster, he’s more powerful. Like what he did in the gym, what he put in his body, it’s kind of just like the compound effect of everything.”

That work comes naturally to McGroarty.

After this past season came to a close, McGroarty took about a month off from the ice and allowed himself to be a “normal kid.” Although he acknowledged the importance of giving his body and brain time to rest, he also realized that he truly loves putting in the work and can’t imagine his life without hockey.

“I was kind of losing my mind a little bit towards the end,” McGroarty said. “I’m like, ‘Man, I feel like I just don’t know what to do with myself.’ I gotta be in the gym, I gotta be on the ice, I gotta be doing something.”

Following that month of rest, McGroarty didn’t just focus on advancing his game. He also worked on improving off the ice, concentrating on his habits and self-care — areas that also feed into his growth as a player.

“I would say the main thing (that I’ve developed since last year) is my mindset,” McGroarty said. “… Having the right habits off the ice, eating the right foods, doing the right stuff, getting to bed (at) the right time. I would say just taking care of myself away from the rink and developing a routine and pretty much just all the stuff off the ice.”

As the leading scorer among the returning Wolverines after his freshman year, McGroarty’s summer training is already paying dividends — and he looks to continue making strides toward personal and team goals.

He might’ve set the bar high, but thus far, it looks like McGroarty’s on track to reach it.