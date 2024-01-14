Sneaking past the Michigan line of defense, two Stonehill forwards powered their way to the front of the net. The Wolverines relinquished a two-on-zero breakaway opportunity, and the Skyhawks looked poised to cash in and tie the game at two.

Senior goaltender Noah West said not so fast.

West sprawled across the crease and flashed his right pad to deny Stonewall the game-tying tally. He protected the goal and the lead all in one motion, and that was not the first time on Saturday that he was able to do so.

The No.15 Michigan hockey team indeed turned to West numerous times throughout the first half of Saturday’s game due to a sluggish start.

After thrashing the Skyhawks 12-4 the night before, and scoring four goals in the first period, the Wolverines struggled to recreate that same dominance early on. Stonehill not only outshot Michigan 10-8 in the opening frame, but also recorded the game’s first goal less than five minutes into the contest.

“I think we got off to a slow start,” West said. “… I thought we were good the last half of the game, but the first half of the game we struggled. I mean, it’s not a hidden fact.”

A crowd at Yost stunned into silence, coupled with a Skyhawk bench roaring in excitement stymied the Wolverines’ ability to regain control of the game. The two tripping penalties assessed to Michigan in a four minute span further hindered its ability to find its groove.

It was in these early moments that West came up the biggest. Delivering several stops on the penalty kill and five-on-five, West kept Stonehill from adding to its lead and changing the complexion of the game.

“I thought Westy was great,” associate head coach Rob Rassey said. “I think when it was 1-1 there in the first period they had a little bit of a flurry, and he kept us in it and made some really big saves … I think the guys have all of the confidence in the world when he’s in the net and he showed why.”

This same confidence came to light in the second half of the contest. Following West’s big save on the two-on-zero chance, Michigan cracked the game open. Goals from freshman forward Garrett Schifsky and junior forward Dylan Duke gave the Wolverines a 4-1 advantage — one that the Wolverines never relinquished. Michigan scored three more goals in the third period, propelling them to a comfortable 7-1 win.

West prevented a 2-2 tie and allowed his team to turn it into a 4-1 lead with one big play in the middle of the second period. However, if you ask him about it, he will tell you that it wasn’t anything too flashy.

“I felt like I forced them to pass, and I feel like I took away the shot pretty well, so I just read that,” West said. “ … I thought it was a simple save, but it’s a big statement in the game to help gain momentum.”

West helped steadily build this momentum throughout the game, turning away seventeen of eighteen shots on the night. Many of these saves were not overtly flashy, but rather routine stops such as freezing pucks under his glove or turning them away with his pad. Nonetheless, West turned in the saves he needed to make so that Michigan had enough time to find its footing.

And with their foot on the gas in the second half, the Wolverines were able to cruise to a sweep against Stonehill off the foundation that West gave them.