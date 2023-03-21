On Monday, following the announcement of the NCAA Tournament selections, a relatively new and incredibly impactful tradition continued for a fifth straight year: the 60-day transfer portal window officially opened. In mere hours, the number of collegiate hockey players signaling intentions of finding a new home swelled to above 100 for the second straight year. One of the names on that list is the No. 2 Michigan hockey team’s junior backup-goaltender Noah West.

West, a former starter at Robert Morris — who left the program due to its cancellation — has spent the past two years playing second fiddle to junior goaltender Erik Portillo. Although his departure is not a foregone conclusion, he’ll now explore his options and consider other programs where starting may be more of a guarantee.

But despite West’s future with the Wolverines being unclear, in the present, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato has signaled that there will be no change in his role and no animosity from above.

“Noah and I had a conversation before he did it, and I think it’s important for (players) to field all of their options,” Naurato said. “He’s not leaving Michigan. He’s seeing what his options are, and then we’ll have options, and he’ll have other ones, and then he’ll decide to stay or go.”

With the transfer portal only open for a 60-day window, players have to act fast, and that puts people like West in strange positions like the one he’ll be in for the remainder of the season. He’s fully committed for at least three weeks, but half-in half-out for the next year. At a moment’s notice, the potential transfer may be called upon to play on the biggest stage.

For players like West, easy mobility has undeniably changed the landscape of NCAA hockey and given them more options. Players can now prioritize mental health, program fit and career considerations by making the right choice for their future.

But the portal isn’t only a tool for players; it’s one that coaches can utilize too. Some programs looking to rebuild or assert themselves as powerhouses use it as a core tool to construct their program. Conversely, others use it only sparingly and in specific cases. As a first year head coach, Naurato has his own vision for how Michigan will use the portal, and straddle the line between the two approaches.

“I think the transfer portal is for plugging holes, not building a team,” Naurato said. “We’ll probably use it more next year than we will in the future, but it’s year by year depending on who’s coming in or what your depth chart looks like.”

Part of that calculus from Naurato comes down to the fact that the Wolverines routinely reel top tier prospects given the history and name recognition of the school he coaches for. He doesn’t have to rely on the transfer portal to find talent, because he already has it in the pipeline.

But being a program that routinely sends players to the NHL — often after just a few years — gaps arise. The transfer portal offers a quick and effective solution.

From two different perspectives, West and Naurato have to navigate the transfer portal. West is looking from a player’s perspective. He’s trying to find a program that can help him build the future he wants, within hockey and without — and it’s possible he ends up back at Michigan. Naurato, on the other hand, is looking for what name recognition alone can’t bring his program — a complete roster that aligns with the coaching style he wants to implement for the Wolverines.

The result is that there’s a deeply complex and deeply important dance that must be performed by both. And with both parties simultaneously figuring out what the portal can and can’t bring them, there’s no judgment, only mutual respect.

“If he stays, awesome, and if he goes, he’ll always be a part of Michigan,” Naurato said. “He’s a great kid and a great goalie.”