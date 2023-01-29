There were so many times when it could have all fallen apart.

Maybe it was when the No. 6 Penn State hockey team scored two goals within a minute of puck-drop. Maybe it was when No. 7 Michigan’s first goal got called back on account of a prior contact to the head penalty. Maybe it was when freshman forward Adam Fantilli exited the game just a few moments after freshman defenseman Seamus Casey did, further thinning an already depleted roster.

But somehow, Fantilli played through the pain and finished out the game. Somehow, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes put the Wolverines on his back and doubled his season tally in one night, scoring four goals.

And somehow, Michigan found a way.

“You always believe you’re gonna win,” Hughes said while beaming. “If you don’t believe you’re gonna win, you probably shouldn’t be on the ice. You probably shouldn’t be playing.”

Hughes makes it sound easy to believe. If you just single-handedly orchestrated a massive comeback and drew gargantuan praises like “the greatest single player effort in college hockey history” from teammates and coaches, you’d probably feel like that too.

But all along, could it really have been that easy for the Wolverines to keep believing?

When they went down two goals, then three, fears of a sixth-straight Big Ten series split had to creep in. When Michigan coach Brandon Naurato frustratedly stared up at the jumbotron and watched review after review go the Nittany Lions’ way, it had to suck at least some of the energy out of the bench. At least, you would think it would have.

And yet, that must not have been the case. Because postgame, sophomore forward Dylan Duke attributed the comeback to maintaining that bench energy throughout it all and feeding off of it. Hughes, on the other hand, attributed the start of the comeback to the five-minute major penalty kill after Fantilli’s goal got called back.

“That goal that Adam had that got called off, when you’re down, that sucks,” Hughes said. “But it is what it is, and we killed the rest of that five-on-four off, and I think that fueled it.”

Within Hughes’ words, you start to find just how the Wolverines believed. Yes, every team pushes the cliché of “never get too high, never get too low” when processing results. But through this entire weekend, Michigan lived those words.

It started when, despite winning 7-3 on Friday night, Naurato entered his postgame press conference in a huff. He still wasn’t happy with his team’s performance, and he let them know it. But on Saturday, when everything looked like it was about to careen towards the gutter, the Wolverines somehow managed to believe that it wouldn’t.

And then they actually went out and proved why.

“It’s easy to talk about that stuff,” Naurato said. “That’s why tonight is so important. They’re believing it themselves and doing it for the guy next to them. And that’s something special.”

All of a sudden, believing in this team feels warranted. In the span of one weekend, in the span of one miraculous comeback, Michigan pushed its conference hopes miles forward. From starting the weekend in sixth place in the Big Ten, to swiping six points from the previous second-place team to put itself just three points out of second, all while still holding two games in hand on half the conference.

Maybe that’s too much to read into after only one game. Even with the sweep, the Wolverines remain in just fifth place in the conference. Climbing the standings is still an uphill battle, just as it was before the weekend.

But down three goals to the sixth-ranked team in the nation, with seemingly everything going Penn State’s way, Michigan found a way to come back and win.

If the Wolverines can parlay the belief that Hughes, Duke and Naurato mentioned forward — certainly a big if — it’s difficult to find many tougher situations for them to come out of.