MINNEAPOLIS — Despite an overtime loss with eight seconds left in the period on Friday, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato had seen enough. A mid-series change wasn’t the answer to pull out a win Saturday.

In resolute fashion, a win came from playing the exact same.

After half a season of continuity, freshman forward Gavin Brindley’s promotion to the first line, coupled with a reinvigorated second trio starring sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich, made all the difference for the No. 8 Michigan hockey team. In a heavyweight matchup, the Wolverines (14-9-1 overall, 6-8 Big Ten) overcame No. 2 Minnesota (18-7-1, 12-3-1), 5-4, in a team-defining win.

The Wolverines came alive early in the first period. Michigan smothered the Golden Gophers through the first ten minutes of play; off the backs of none other than the same line changeups that brought them success the night before.

After a slot shot by junior defenseman Ethan Edwards put the Wolverines up by one, a nifty deke by freshman forward Adam Fantilli bounced a rebounding puck onto the stick of freshman forward Adam Fantilli, who buried it for a 2-0 lead.

Michigan’s opening response brought the same energy that nearly toppled Minnesota the night prior. The key for the Wolverines was to keep it simple and trust their game. To smite the Gophers often requires near perfection. Michigan needed to stick to its bread and butter.

But in a fashion expected of the second best team in the country, the Wolverines couldn’t hold down Minnesota for long.

The Gophers came out of the break with renewed fervor. A flurry of shots and two goals later, and Michigan’s once proud lead had evaporated into a 3-2 deficit.

Yet, when the Wolverines needed it most, the new-look top six answered the call.

Before the raucous cheers of Mariucci arena could dissipate, freshman Jackson Hallum raced towards the net, firing a shot off the pad of Minnesota goaltender Justen Close, that found its way to none other than Adam Fantilli for a 3-3 tie game.

The Gophers threw the kitchen sink at Michigan across a ferocious twenty minutes of play. Yet amid numerous offensive chances — including a 5-on-3 powerplay — the Wolverines top six guided them through thick and thin en route to a 4-3 lead entering the third period.

Even in the smaller moments, the new lineups already felt familiar. Midway through the third period, the new pairings could have been mistaken for seasoned veteran lineups. Whether it was the positional instincts of Fantilli and Brindley, or the passing poise of Samoskevich and freshman forward Rutger McGroarty, the changes were noticeable, yet seamless.

Although an injury to Mackie Samoskevich in the waning minutes of the third dampened their coming-out party, the top six made their impact in hostile territory.

And despite a late third period goal by forward Bryce Brodzinski that sent the game into overtime, junior defenseman Jacob Truscott’s game-winning goal assured that the Wolverines’ top six efforts would not go unnoticed.

Walking out of Mariucci with a victory requires near perfection, and on Saturday night, Michigan’s rejuvenated top six came through when it needed them most.