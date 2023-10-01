Rocking new white sweaters to start the season, the No. 5 Michigan hockey team entered the new season in style, beating Simon Fraser 8-1 in its first exhibition game of the season.

The Wolverines peppered the Simon Fraser goaltender early and often to start the game. Between shots from the point and one-timers from the slot, Michigan’s hunger to score was evident from the start.

It was only a matter of time before Michigan capitalized on one of its many opportunities – even if that opportunity came shorthanded.

Pouncing off a Simon Fraser turnover during a first-period penalty kill, freshman forward Garrett Schifsky confidently took the puck in stride the length of the ice. With sophomore forward Jackson Hallum waiting patiently on the wing, Schifsky sauced the puck to Hallum who finished the play for his first goal of the season.

After scoring their first goal of the game, the Wolverines never looked back.

Michigan received contributions from throughout the lineup, including from new additions like freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer.

With just under six minutes left in the first period, junior forward Dylan Duke stormed the net and fired a shot from the top of the right circle. Sitting on the doorstop, Moldenhauer buried the rebound within seconds to secure his first goal of the season and first of his collegiate career.

And Moldenhauer was not the only freshman who notched their first collegiate goal. Cradling the puck around the back of the net, Schifsky fired a wrister to the top left corner of the cage midway through the second period, scoring a goal of his own that put his team up 6-0.

Although Michigan’s newer faces made a memorable impression, returning players like sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty still made their presence known.

After already scoring a powerplay goal earlier in the period, McGroarty danced around a sliding defender and sent the puck top shelf for his second goal of the game and the season.

Sophomore defender Seamus Casey also had a standout performance, creating open space for himself at the point to find shooting lanes and tip opportunities. His performance was a dominant effort best characterized by his four assists and one goal during the game.

Michigan players, both new and returning, indeed made an impact scoring goals. They also did so by taking an abundance of penalties.

By the end of the game, Michigan had taken a total of six minor penalties, reflecting the chippy, lopsided nature of the game as well as a continuing trend from last year’s campaign.

Despite those penalties, and a momentary lapse by senior goalie Noah West that led to a goal, the Wolverines never let the Red Leafs climb into this game as they were dominant from start to finish.

If Michigan’s newest players can replicate their success from today’s game moving forward, dominance against Simon Fraser may be just the start.