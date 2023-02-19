CLEVELAND — The No. 10 Ohio State hockey team thrives in the neutral zone. Clogging lanes, creating uncomfortable scenarios and pestering potential breakouts, opponents find that the Buckeyes’ neutral zone trap is an offensive graveyard.

And on Saturday night, the neutral zone is where the No. 4 Michigan hockey team’s offense went mute.

Alternating between a four man blue-line and box neutral zone trap, Ohio State made the Wolverines’ offense uncomfortable all night. With each and every chance, the Buckeyes pestered Michigan, stymying chances and erasing breakout opportunities.

Neglecting to execute the necessary adjustments, the Wolverines fell into the same trap — over and over and over again.

“I think it’s important to get through the neutral zone,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “… But the biggest thing with that is getting pucks behind them versus trying to carry it through. Whether you’re on an outdoor rink or at Yost, you got to get pucks behind guys and get to work.”

The Buckeyes made that plan difficult to enact. Playing their patented style to perfection, whether on 5-on-5, or even the penalty kill, Ohio State’s defensive schemes remained consistent: clogging zones, pressuring offensive players and collapsing at all the right times.

The key to the Buckeyes’ stifling trap is simple. Lining up four players horizontally on the defensive blue line or employing a rectangular four man ‘box style,’ Ohio State forces uncomfortable situations for opposing offenses. In either defensive structure, the Buckeyes look toward potential outlet passes and skating lanes, collapsing around offensive players. Meanwhile, the fifth defensive player chases after the puck carrier, forcing him to make uncomfortable decisions.

The result is a disrupting style that encourages the puck carrier to either take it himself into the offensive zone, or rush passing opportunities. Either of which can easily play into Ohio State’s hands. The Buckeyes relish the sloppy play that their trap creates, instigating turnovers all over the ice.

Throughout the season, the Wolverines have attempted to key in on dumping pucks in against teams such as Ohio State. The key is simple: as the Buckeyes press down, Michigan must employ a dump-and-chase style of offense, pushing the pace of play behind Ohio State and getting the Buckeyes to play out of position.

However, with every opportunity, the Wolverines failed to make those integral decisions. Instead of making the simple plays, Michigan fell into Ohio State’s trap. Making things hard on themselves, the Wolverines continuously opted to play individualistic hockey. Whether it was Michigan skaters attempting to navigate through multiple defenders at a time, or tossing lackadaisical passes that erred far from their intended destination, the Buckeyes’ trap fired on all cylinders.

“When you go up against a team that has that much talent, that much speed, they want time and space,” Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said. “For us, we work a lot on our neutral zone. We just try to have numbers, just try to clog it up and hopefully at the end of the day force them to maybe dump some more pucks than they want to.”

In the best case scenarios for the Wolverines, their ability to dump pucks behind an overbearing trap defense would allow them to bypass the Buckeyes’ game plan. Nevertheless, even when Michigan could attempt to instigate any counter attack, it fell flat.

Midway through the second period, with the offense struggling mightily, the Wolverines needed a spark.

Blocking a shot, freshman forward TJ Hughes collected the puck and raced toward the offensive zone with sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich in tow. Michigan, for a moment, had Ohio State backpedaling. Yet, collecting themselves, two Buckeyes swarmed Hughes, forcing him into the same position the Wolverines found themselves in all night. Fumbling the puck, Ohio State forced a turnover and regained possession, ending yet another chance.

In a style that almost became monotonous, the Buckeyes functioned like a well-oiled machine. To Naurato, it was simple:

“They’ve run that system before and we’ve had success with it and they’ve had success. I think it’s just all about execution.”

Execution is integral to any winning performance. And on Saturday night, Michigan’s third-ranked scoring offense was unable to resurrect itself.