For the first two-thirds of the Michigan hockey team’s season, there was no entrenched order or complete stability to line pairings. Often because of injury and sometimes in trial and error efforts, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato tinkered around with the order. He juggled the bottom defense pairings, tested many different players as the extra skater and even completely restructured the top-six at one point.

It wasn’t until around mid-February — not coincidentally when freshman forward Frank Nazar III fully recovered from injury and made his long-awaited debut — that the lines and their orders became set. With the third line of Nazar, senior forward Eric Ciccolini and freshman forward Jackson Hallum finally complete, and Nazar settling into collegiate play, the trio has started to grow into their roles and contribute in an increased manner.

“That line, I thought they were pretty good in the first (period), but they were really good in the second and third,” Naurato said in reference to the Wolverines’ March 11 Big Ten semifinal win over Ohio State. “It just gives us more depth.”

That depth was something that Michigan lacked at points in the first half of the season. The top two lines and freshman forward Adam Fantilli routinely piled numbers onto the scoresheet, but the third and fourth lines lagged. That was part of the reason that the line orders didn’t fully stick.

But in the past month, the third line has stabilized and started to find chemistry with one another. The line has clear talent. All three players are NHL draft picks and all three have striking attributes. Hallum is “like a Ferrari with no brakes,” as Naurato put it. Nazar is a natural center with a scoring touch and Ciccolini is a speedy and disciplined veteran. But the project of fitting each of those pieces together is still ongoing.

“I think they’re just figuring out their spots,” Naurato said. “And obviously (Nazar’s) just back, and Ciccolini and Hallum played a few weekends together, but just building chemistry and communicating in practice and on the bench to know where each other are.”

Unlike most lines, they’ve had less time to gel as a result of Nazar’s prolonged absence. Partially as a result of that, the trio seems to have less of a coherent identity than the other three lines. The first two lines are dynamic scorers and the fourth line is the veteran identity line. But the third line right now is a mixture of disparate parts. Hallum’s blazing speed combined with Ciccolini’s more patient and disciplined style creates a puzzling line which doesn’t always result in offensive torrents.

But Nazar very well could be the missing piece. So far, he has amassed five points in his first nine games, and Hallum and Ciccolini have combined for another six, decent, but not great numbers. But as he continues to settle in and the other two acclimate alongside him, they have the potential to shine through as a unit.

Last Saturday against Ohio State, Nazar and Hallum connected for Michigan’s fifth goal. Nazar drew a faceoff back, Ciccolini knocked a player out of Hallum’s way, and Hallum rifled the puck in. It was a textbook goal that was a result of linemates knowing where each other would be.

“We just talked about how much these guys have grown, and I think (Nazar)’s getting better every game,” Naurato said. “He’s a really smart kid. He’s a student of the game.”

The Wolverines need consistent pressure and offense that wears down opponents — and as they’ve built up their chemistry, the third line has started to do just that. They’re a dangerously talented trio that is still merely a month and a half removed from its inception.

When they’re functioning like they were against the Buckeyes, the third line adds an important component to the Wolverines — smart, agile play — and it relieves some pressure on the top-six. But they’re also not a fully finished product.

They’re growing as a trio, but they’re still working out how to maximize each other’s talents, and there are enough of those talents to make them a potent force if they can put it all together.