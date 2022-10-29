Right from the start of Friday night’s game, it was very clear what the No. 17 Western Michigan hockey team’s (5-2 overall) prerogative was against No. 4 Michigan (6-1). The Broncos were looking to force a naturally dynamic squad to play slow.

And for large portions of the game, that strategy worked. They clogged the center, crowded the neutral zone, pushed the Wolverines to the boards on defense and blocked shot after shot. And because of it, Michigan looked befuddled at times.

But there were moments where Michigan’s speed couldn’t be tamed. And there were just enough of these moments to power the Wolverines to victory.

Regardless of what style the Broncos were looking to play on Friday night, the contest turned into a track meet. And Michigan’s speed turned out to be just a bit more than Western could handle as the Wolverines emerged from the night with a hard fought, 5-4, victory.

For a game that turned into a fast-paced, heavy-hitting showdown, the night’s action started at a dreary pace. Neither team built any offensive pressure in the opening shifts, and after four minutes, no shots had been registered. A minute and a half later though, two shots had been put on goal — and both of them went in.

Western struck first, capitalizing with a one-timer on an ill timed neutral zone change from freshman forward Adam Fantilli that led to a 3-on-2. But just a minute later, Michigan struck right back with freshman forward Jackson Hallum getting a stick to a ricocheted block and tucking it near side.

But besides that outburst, the first was slow and systematic. The Wolverines tried, and failed to get pucks past the Bronco’s bodies crowding the center, and Western tried to catch Michigan on odd man rushes. Neither strategy led to goals.

But in the second period, the pace shifted. The Wolverines still couldn’t generate enough sustained offensive pressure to score on the forecheck.

So they relied on their speed, and it worked. Adam Fantilli struck first, stripping Western’s Cedric Fiedler at the blue line before ripping a shot top left on a breakaway. And just a few minutes later, the offensive rush strategy worked again. Junior defenseman Steven Holtz flew into the O-zone on a 3-on-2 and goaded the Broncos’ Cameron Rowe into ill-advisedly coming out of the net. Holtz lobbed the puck to the center where it pinball for a moment before slipping to freshman forward TJ Hughes who tapped the puck into an empty net.

Up 3-1, Michigan seemed to have built a commanding lead, but Western’s pressure paid off late in the period, and their straight forward, no nonsense play in the offensive zone led to two late goals to tie the game. But Michigan bounced right back, and Samoskevich once again capitalized on a rush with a top shelf backhander to make the score 4-3 heading into the intermission.

Early in the third, the Broncos tied the game once more, and it appeared that their stalwart defense might just carry them to win. But then, a miscue on the defensive line led to a 2-on-0 breakaway for fifth year Nolan Moyle who wired a shot top right and changed the lead for the final time.

For much of the game, Western slowed Michigan to the point where it could build an offense. But the Wolverines’ speed would turn out to be too much on the rush. And they won because of it.