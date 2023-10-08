It’s called a power play for a reason.

The man advantage should give a team a boost. And on Saturday, No. 18 Providence claimed that power on special teams and used it to dominate the No. 5 Michigan hockey team.

The Friars converted on two of their five power play opportunities, while the Wolverines went 0-for-3 on their own. Allowing those two goals on the penalty kill proved to be the difference for Michigan in its 4-2 season-opener loss.

The contrast between the teams’ power play units was evident from the start. Providence fired off crisp passes around the perimeter, going in for the kill once it had the Wolverines on their heels. Michigan, on the other hand, struggled to maintain possession, let alone seriously threaten the net.

“They won the special teams battle,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “They just buried their chances.”

The Friars not only buried their own chances, they stifled prime opportunities on the penalty kill as well. Seven minutes into the first period, Providence committed the first penalty of the game. Less than a minute later it doubled up in the penalty box, giving the Wolverines a five-on-three advantage for a full minute. Michigan maintained possession through passing but only managed one shot on goal during the minute.

The remainder of the second penalty was equally disappointing for the Wolverines. The Friars stole possession on a shorthanded breakaway, eating up valuable time. In that final minute on the power play, Michigan only managed one shot and had to defend two from the Friars.

“I think we just gotta simplify, move it a little more and get more shots,” senior defenseman Jacob Truscott said. “I don’t know if we had many shots on the powerplay, so we just gotta get more pucks on the net and capitalize on those opportunities.”

Shortly after the overlapping Providence penalties, the Wolverines decided to join the party. Junior forward Mark Estapa was called for high sticking and took his seat in the penalty box. But less than 30 seconds later, he had to stand right back up again as the Friars fired the puck into the back of the net.

Sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey took another penalty at the end of the first period that Michigan managed to kill without any damage done. And after a completely clean second period from both sides, the special teams battle seemed to be a thing of the past.

The third period told a different story, though. Whether it was frustration from the Wolverines or simply lack of discipline, they sent three more players to the box in the third period. With so many chances given, Michigan was almost lucky that Providence only capitalized on one. The Friars made their first power play of the period count, and it didn’t matter that they squandered their next two because they had already claimed what proved to be an insurmountable lead.

“We gotta stay out of the box,” Truscott said. “When you take that many penalties, it ruins the momentum and it gets the other team going. And I think we had a good kill for the most part. There’s a couple things we got to get better at, but that’s got to be a staple of our game, especially against those teams.”

While the Wolverines have much to improve on their penalty kill, they have just as much work to do on their own power play. Gifted an advantage midway into the third period on a faceoff violation, Michigan failed to score. It scored a few minutes later at even strength, which goes to show that it is capable of efficient offense. The Wolverines just couldn’t seize prime opportunities when they were handed them.

Michigan thoroughly lost the special teams battle, and with it the opportunity to start its season with a win.