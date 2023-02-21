There’s a temptation in sports to associate athletes’ improvements with the direct intervention of coaches. Common sense suggests that players need rigid practices to hone tactics. They need instruction to solve the issues that losses expose. They need the tutelage of the experts in charge.

But for Michigan coach Brandon Naurato, correcting those issues doesn’t mean running players through a million drills. In fact, correcting on-ice issues means him stepping away from it entirely.

“Don’t go on the ice on Monday and (instead) make sure you meet with all of them to make sure that they’re in the right headspace,” Naurato said about his recent coaching structure. “That doesn’t mean tell them what they want to hear. Just tell them where they’re at and how can I help support them.”

All of that is a bid to address the mental side of athletics, an area of sports receiving increasing attention.

There’s only so much that difficult practices can do for a team. At the end of the day, college players are figuring out the rhythms of college hockey. One extra taxing practice can throw them in the same frustrated headspace that creates those struggles in the first place.

There’s also a million things going on for players away from the rink. Being a college student means players have social obligations, classes and homework — all of which create stress. That’s not to mention all the off-ice situations Michigan has faced this season. Taking time for mental health matters, especially when athletes are put under such strenuous circumstances.

So for the past three Mondays, Naurato has met with his players to check in on their mental health. While Naurato steps away from the ice, players work with assistant coaches instead.

The results have seemingly worked: the Wolverines are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

But this Monday, that practice came before a week with added implications. After losing two games to Ohio State, the Wolverines could now finish anywhere between second and fifth place in the seven-team Big Ten standings.

Depending on this weekend’s series with Notre Dame, they could either host two rounds of the conference tournament or be on the road for all of them. On the flipside, the Fighting Irish are desperate to win in order to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

“We’re desperate too,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I mean like, we want to get second place. We want to have the best path to the Big Ten Championship Game and/or the NCAA tournament. And we want to continue to build belief in ourselves as a group and (build) confidence that we can play in any type of game.”

All that puts Naurato’s Monday practice structure to its biggest test yet. This week of preparation matters even more than the others due to its direct impact as they jockey for postseason position.

Most coaches look only to on-ice practice in order to mold their teams into the unit they want them to be. But by taking deliberate time to care for mental health off the ice, Michigan hopes to raise the self-confidence that has carried its second half. Especially heading into postseason play where one loss can end the season, keeping that self belief becomes all the more important.

That’s just one of the ways that the mental side matters.

“You want to try and have a grasp on where everyone’s at,” Naurato said Feb. 6. “It’s just a touch point, it’s just communication. So I’m definitely not a professional at it and I don’t have it all figured out, but I feel if you just spend time with the guys and communicate with them and see how they’re doing, it goes a long way.”

As Michigan embarks on what boils down to a make-or-break weekend for its position in the Big Ten Tournament, it will look to make the necessary adjustments to ensure it can beat Notre Dame. But none of that starts with putting in work on the ice.

It starts with taking proper care off of it.