At a certain point it felt like everything was clicking.

Up 3-0 halfway into the first period of its Big Ten Semifinal game against an arch-rival, the No. 4 Michigan hockey team looked like the dominant team in a matchup where it had previously been anything but.

The outright winner of the season series, then No. 9 Ohio State had flummoxed the Wolverines’ potent offense at times during the season. Outside of a single rebellious 4-2 victory in its second matchup of the campaign, Michigan struggled to compete for a full 60 minutes against the Buckeyes.

But as freshman forward Gavin Brindley ripped a slot shot above the outstretched arm of goaltender Jakub Dobeš and suddenly — only 23 seconds into the game on Saturday — the entire narrative shifted for the Wolverines.

Sixty minutes later, as a chorus of cheers serenaded Michigan coach Brandon Naurato while his team triumphantly exited the ice, the Wolverines had clearly come to play. The only question was:

How did they do it?

“That’s all credit to them,” Naurato said of his players. “I just put so much more of a focus and showed them the numbers and opened their eyes and showed them the video and then we worked on it all week.”

While it’s wrong to say that the preparation strategy had changed, or that Michigan concocted an entirely new game plan to defeat Ohio State, one key alteration was made.

“I just narrowed the focus and tweaked the messaging,” Naurato said.

Clearly, however Naurato sent the message, the Wolverines received it. Dominating the contest, the Buckeyes were rarely in the game at all. Even when Ohio State forward Cam Thiesing brought the game to 5-3 with five minutes left in the third period, Michigan rebounded, nabbing two empty net goals to seal the win.

But the Wolverines’ competitive success did not materialize out of thin air. Naurato was quick to emphasize that the tweaks his staff suggest aren’t simply the apathetic “old school Friday morning” mantra of “hey we got to be better on faceoffs.”

Instead, what instigated success for Michigan on Saturday night was a pinpointed attack on what works and what doesn’t. Naurato’s staff narrowed analysis trajectories and employed video and statistical data to hit their points home.

“It’s just getting their attention,” Naurato specified. “… If you’re taking a test and I told you a more efficient way to study for three hours versus thirty, and then you got a good grade on your test, wouldn’t you implement that into your system?”

Clearly, all the homework paid off.

Naurato and Co. pulled back the metaphorical curtain and allowed their players to engross themselves in all the necessary content and information that drives the program’s decision making. With everything in plain sight, players took to the game plan during the week, allowing them to execute on Saturday.

To Naurato, and evidently to Michigan, the ho-hum style of analysis doesn’t materialize to player success. And although this new style may not have always translated previously, in their victory against the Buckeyes on Saturday, everything clicked.