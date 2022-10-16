In Friday’s game, the Michigan hockey team won largely due to its numerous power plays caused by Boston University’s lack of discipline. In Sunday’s rematch, the roles reversed.

In a chippy back-and-forth game that saw 13 minor penalties, the sixth-ranked Wolverines (3-1 overall) allowed the ninth-ranked Terriers (2-1) to frustrate them through physical play and lost, 3-2. At key junctures of the game, Michigan’s unforced penalties shifted the momentum in BU’s favor.

All game, emotions flared up after whistles due to big hits. Both teams traded blows and stirred the pot early, but as the game wore on, Michigan was clearly reacting to that play more than driving it themselves.

In the second period while nursing a 2-1 lead, the Wolverines’ poise started to unravel. After some brief skirmishes along the boards amid a frustrating shift, senior forward Nick Granowicz took a minor penalty for contact to the head midway through the second period. BU scored 46 seconds later after controlling the puck for most of the man advantage.

Then, five minutes after that, senior forward Nolan Moyle took a tripping call in transition that put the Terriers back on the power play. Less than 30 seconds later, forward Matt Brown corralled a pass into the slot and ripped the puck past junior goaltender Erik Portillo for the lead.

In both cases, the man advantage allowed BU to tap into its skill game. With extra room to utilize their skill on the power play, the Terriers found open ice to move the puck around and catch defenders out of position. That movement created high-danger chances that led to those goals.

Michigan wasn’t oblivious to that possibility before the game. Leading up to the weekend series, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato noted that plays crossing the ice and below the hash marks — an area colloquially called the royal road — statistically generate more high-percentage scoring chances. While it’s something his own offense wants to take advantage of this season, BU used the same principle when it had an extra skater, and it worked to its benefit.

Being on the penalty kill didn’t just create chances for the Terriers, but it also slashed the amount of time Michigan had to create a tying goal. When the Wolverines pressed for a goal late in the second period, a penalty for elbowing by freshman forward Mark Estapa shifted their focus from scoring to preventing another goal. BU went to the locker room with a lead, and the resulting confidence drove much of their play in the third period.

Attempting a comeback, Michigan got its own power play try to start the third period, but it couldn’t generate a goal from its attack. By leaning into its physical play that frustrated the Wolverines, BU broke up scoring chances and escaped the kill unharmed. That continued the rest of the period, as the Terriers weathered the Wolverines desperate attacks.

Against a team equal to its ample talent, Michigan couldn’t afford to be undisciplined. By falling into an emotional game, they let the Terriers dictate the pace of play and split a major series to start the season.