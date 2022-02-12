All season long, the Michigan hockey team’s discipline — or lack thereof — has plagued it. The Wolverines’ 441 penalty minutes lead the Big Ten by 67, and a nose for post-whistle scrums and late hits often leads to many of those.

But against Michigan State, the Wolverines learned to turn the other cheek.

Michigan’s discipline through the majority of Friday’s game frustrated the Spartans and caused them to take multiple unprovoked penalties. The Wolverines translated those chances to the scoreboard, capitalizing on their good behavior.

“You have to understand what they’re trying to do,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “I’m not saying they’re coached that way, but they’ve got a couple guys that like to play on the edge a little bit and try to get you off your game, lose your focus.”

Facing a Michigan State roster built to get it off its game, Michigan found itself receiving plenty of late hits and cross checks in the first period. The anger of each painful confrontation crept onto the Wolverines’ faces as the Spartans imposed their will.

Normally, Michigan would vent those emotions through extra-curricular chirps and shoves. Often led by aggressive power forwards like freshman forward Mark Estapa and sophomore forwards Thomas Bordeleau and Brendan Brisson, those exchanges usually end with someone skating to the penalty box.

Preventing those unneeded penalties has been a teaching point for Pearson through much of the season — “emotional control,” as he calls it. In the second period, those lessons at last started to show.

After Michigan scored on a power play midway through the period, Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua smacked into sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott at the end of an icing call. The mood was set for bedlam to break out, but instead, Truscott and his teammates skated down the ice to set up for a faceoff.

And that decision paid off quickly. Hemmed in their own zone, the Spartans desperately tried to stave off the Wolverines’ attack. Holding his man to prevent what would have been an easy goal, Michigan State forward Erik Middendorf skated to the box.

Instead of killing a retaliatory penalty, Michigan got its own power play. Just over a minute in, that led to another tally on the scoreboard.

“We knew coming in that they were gonna try running around and they’re really good at that,” freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich said. “(Pearson) said just kind of chip it off our shoulder and let it roll by, not let it bother us too much.”

Then with three minutes left in the period, the Wolverines found themselves at that same, familiar crossroads: Estapa received a heavy hit and a cross check for his efforts in front.

And yet again, they chose to skate off and ignore those distractions. As a frustrated Jeremy Davidson took a slashing call moments later, the forward could only watch as Michigan piled on another goal. His efforts hadn’t thrown the Wolverines off their game, rather they’d awoken something evident in that period:

Michigan’s talent.

The Wolverines’ discipline waned in the game’s dying minutes, but before then the Wolverines played with a kind of discipline they’ve lacked all season.

A big impact might’ve come from Brisson’s absence, as the perpetual pot-stirrer is playing in the Olympics. It might’ve come from Michigan’s sizable lead, which allowed them to play with confidence.

More importantly, though, Michigan showed a difference in attitude.

An attitude that ignores personal scores. An attitude that focuses on winning each shift. An attitude that wins games.

That kind of attitude can translate the Wolverines’ skill into the results they want to see on the scoreboard. They certainly know that it’s an uphill battle trying to score short-handed, instances that handcuff their skill from working its magic.

“It’s hard, I get it, you’re taking a lot of stuff all night, but it’s worth it,” Pearson emphasized. “If you ask any of our players, ‘is that three points worth taking a late hit, a slash at the back of the legs, high hit, whatever it might be?’ Damn right it is.”

When it comes to rough stuff, it’s better to give than to receive. On nights like Friday, that leads to wins — a pretty nice consolation prize.