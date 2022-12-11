At the midway point of the season and in the final game before the longest break of the year, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s defense hit paydirt against No. 12 Michigan State, completing perhaps its best full game as a unit.

On both ends, the Wolverines’ defensive unit avoided costly lapses, while simultaneously controlling the game at their own speed. Michigan owned its own defensive zone, limiting quality chances and feeding regained possessions into the transition game — where the very same unit generated much of the Wolverines’ offense for the night.

“(Naurato) always says defense fuels a good offense,” freshman forward T.J. Hughes said. “As quick as we can get out, the more we can attack, so I thought we were great defensively.”

That was a marked contrast from last weekend at Wisconsin, when a lack of defensive commitment had costly implications. Michigan evidently learned from the sins of its past, empowering a near-shutout performance for Erik Portillo and firing on all cylinders in the process.

The Wolverines’ emphasis on winning puck battles showed that. From first to final buzzer, they came out hungry on pucks and beat the Spartans to pucks. That not only increase their own possession time, but it also prevented Michigan State from generating anything in transition.

This defensive success translated into the offensive zone as Michigan’s defenseman did not let up. The Wolverines ran their offense through the point all night, laying shot after shot off the sticks of their defenseman and toward the general area of the Spartans’ net. Michigan finished with three defensemen logging three or more shots on the night.

“We just had a mentality of ‘we’re going to deliver pucks,’ ” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. We weren’t as predictable as we need to be for our identity last night and some of the games where we’ve struggled. And when you create chaos and you’re predictable inside of it, a lot of good things happen.”

This pressure broke through early as on the powerplay midway through the first period, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes — who finished with four shots on the night — slammed a one-timer toward the net. Granted a fortuitous bounce off a teammate, that netted an assist for Hughes.

Though the Wolverines finished with two goals on the night, umbrella set ups such as that left Michigan State’s defense on the back foot.

“We have really good, skilled (defenseman),” freshman forward T.J. Hughes said. “So we want to use them as much as we can. I thought we did that tonight, going low-to-high and let them do their thing at the top.”

Michigan’s success tonight comes after a tumultuous journey. The Wolverines have struggled to string together extended defensive performances. As such, matchups such as Saturday’s serve as potential building blocks for a young team going into the second half.

“You’ve got to get beat, or beat up to figure it out and grow,” Naurato said. “Maybe they didn’t know how hard it was going to be last night, or against Penn State on the road, or against Minnesota when you’re shorthanded. Well now they know … Now you know what to expect and you’ve got to be mentally prepped and physically ready.”

Naurato has preached urgency as a key ingredient to both winning and finishing games all season. And tonight, the Wolverines thrived in their own end thanks to that mentality.

The most striking facet of the contest wasn’t the avoidance of errors, it was their prevention to begin with, especially through blocked shots.

“(Blocking shots) was a big focus all week and a really big push tonight,” freshman defenseman Seamus Casey said. “Just getting under their hands and not allowing them to tip anything and try and keep them out of (Portillo’s eyes).”

Michigan’s defensive unit put together a rock-solid performance when it needed it most, and that leaves a blueprint to follow for the second half of the season.