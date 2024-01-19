102 years, one week and one day.

That’s how far back in time you would have to travel if you wanted to catch the first Michigan vs. Michigan State hockey game.

The scenes might look a little different upon arrival, though. The game would be at the Weiberg Coliseum. The admission fee would set you back 25 cents a ticket. The Wolverines would be playing the Michigan Agricultural College Aggies — now known as the Michigan State Spartans.

The scenery of the game would look different, but if it was anything like the rivalry that exists today, it would surely be a game that you wouldn’t want to miss.

***

It’s no secret that the Michigan vs. Michigan State college hockey rivalry is intense. It’s gritty. It’s physical. It’s fast. It’s everything expected from two neighboring hockey programs in the state of Michigan. And all of it will be on display this weekend as No. 15 Michigan hockey takes on No. 7 Michigan State.

The intensity of the rivalry certainly isn’t lost on the current members of the Michigan hockey team.

“They hate us and we hate them,” sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty said Tuesday. “This is a rivalry that’s been built for 75 or 100 years. I don’t know how long it’s been but it’s been a long time. We don’t like each other. It’s going to be a hostile environment in there, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

But before the two programs square off for the 343rd time, it’s best to hit the history books and see how they got there.

The first meeting between the two teams occurred on Jan. 11th, 1922, kicking off the rivalry and the inaugural season for the M.A.C. Aggies all at once. Michigan started the rivalry off on the right foot as it won the game 5-1. The Wolverines continued to build on this success in the coming years, maintaining an impressive win streak that lasted from 1928 to 1954.

The Spartans, of course, were determined not to let the rivalry completely slip away. Years later Michigan State returned the favor, dominating Michigan in the early 70s and 80s. And ever since, both teams have traded wins back and forth as they now battle for the upper hand in a cut-throat Big Ten division.

Amidst these battles, the two teams have engaged in many memorable games along the way. In October 2001, the rivals fought in the infamous Cold War in Spartan Stadium. The two teams skated to a 3-3 tie in a contest that featured over 74,000 fans in attendance.

The outdoor fun didn’t stop there, either.

The Wolverines and Spartans took the rivalry outside once again years later in the Big Chill at the Big House in December 2010. Michigan bested Michigan State 5-0 in a game that featured 113,411 fans — setting the record for the largest crowd to ever watch a hockey game at the time — and highlighting the passion for the rivalry in the process.

Although the record has since been broken, the Big Chill lives on as an epic chapter in the story of the rivalry. Then-Michigan coach Red Berenson put it best:

“It was exactly as advertised, and it was the real deal. For me, it couldn’t be any better.”

When the two rivals weren’t creating big moments in outdoor rinks, they were finding ways to do so indoors. The Duel in the D series serves as a prime example. The tradition first began in Joe Louis Arena in Detroit as both teams competed for the Iron D Trophy. Even as ‘the Joe’ transitioned to Little Caesars Arena in 2017, the tradition remained alive and well.

Last year’s contest certainly proved as much. In an overtime thriller — one that saw then-sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes score with 0.6 seconds left — the Wolverines walked away with the Iron D Trophy and a host of memories that will last a lifetime.

Those memories especially stuck for senior defenseman Steven Holtz.

“Those are the games you want to be in — those ‘barnburner’ games where it comes down to a goal,” Holtz said. “Last year in the Duel in the D we literally scored with less than a second left on the clock. Those are the games that you remember …. that actually might have been my favorite game I’ve played in so far.”

It could be outdoor games at Spartan Stadium or indoor contests at Little Caesars. It could be sold-out games at Yost Arena or white-out games at Munn. It doesn’t matter. The game will be worth watching regardless. The history of the rivalry speaks to that time and time again. And the upcoming weekend series will prove no different.

Even 100 years later, boasting new names and new arenas, that much remains true.