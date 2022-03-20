MINNEAPOLIS — Speaking to the media before Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game against No. 2 Minnesota, sophomore forward Thomas Bordeleau made the No. 4 Michigan hockey team’s mission clear:

“We sat in the bleachers and just looked at the banners and and saw that there’s a spot there for us,” Bordeleau said on Tuesday. “So really, it would mean everything for us to bring (a championship banner) back.”

Facing a hostile crowd on the road, the path there wasn’t easy. But after a minor blemish in the first minute of the game, the Wolverines jumped all over the Golden Gophers’ mistakes to finally put that coveted banner in the rafters, winning the Big Ten Championship, 4-3.

After a goal 32 seconds in gave Minnesota an early lead, poor backchecking left sophomore forward Brendan Brisson wide open for the tying goal just 45 seconds later. With energy let out of 3M Arena, the Gophers’ mistake quickly let the Wolverines off the hook.

Michigan kept making its fair share of mistakes, too. Defensemen consistently played too far up and the Wolverines often settled for individual rushes instead of moving the puck to extend their opportunities. In the second period, sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo threw the puck out in front of his empty net and almost led to a goal.

But the Wolverines found ways to neutralize their gaffes. Minnesota wasn’t so lucky.

Late in the first period, a pass from freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich deflected off defenseman Mike Koster’s skate and into the Gophers’ net. Then at the start of the second period, a poor pinch by Minnesota allowed Samoskevich and freshman forward Dylan Duke to team up for a goal.

Turnover after turnover by Minnesota kept Michigan in the driver’s seat, especially as the game wound down in the third period. The Wolverines won the majority of races and battles for the puck, and they capitalized every time the Gophers took their foot off the gas.

Frustrated with its performance, Minnesota injected even more physicality into its play. Taking Michigan hard to the boards every shift, they tried desperately to claw back in the game.

But twice, the Gophers took penalties for illegal hits, and they took another after Michigan struck once on the ensuing power plays to put the game out of reach and the once boiling crowd cooled down to a simmer — until they littered the ice with pop cups and cans in the third period.

But those antics didn’t matter, and Michigan breezed through the third period just as easily as before. Minnesota tried to take a pound of flesh with punishing hits and two 6-on-3 goals in the final minute, but it was too late. Its earlier mistakes had already given Michigan a dominant win.

Now, when the Wolverines return to Yost next year, one of their open banner slots will be filled. And with how well they handled the Gophers until the final minute, it might not be the only one.