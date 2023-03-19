MINNEAPOLIS — As the No. 4 Michigan hockey team hoisted the Big Ten Trophy following its victory over No. 1 Minnesota, there was almost an overwhelming sense of familiarity to the night’s events. It was deja vu all over again.

The minor details changed, the stars were different and the Wolverines sported a newer, younger coach. But on Saturday night, against the same Golden Gophers (26-8-1, overall) in the same arena and by the same score, Michigan (24-11-3) accomplished what it had a year prior — again.

And for the first time in program history, the Wolverines captured a second straight Big Ten title.

“It feels great. It feels great,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato repeated. “That’s a really, really good team over there and an unreal atmosphere this year and last year. …You really have to earn it.”

In a contest that came down to the wire in front of a rowdy sellout crowd, that was what Michigan just managed to do. Its patient, systematic offense outlasted Minnesota’s fiery rush and pushed it to a 4-3 victory.

But for a contest featuring two of the nation’s highest flying offenses, the night started at a subdued pace. The Wolverines and the Gophers toiled in the neutral zone for most of the first period, each side unable to string chances together.

Seven minutes in however, Minnesota caught a break. Michigan sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes launched a point shot that was blocked and sent the other way for a 2-on-1 score from forward Brody Lamb.

That breakthrough was all either side mustered, and the rest of the period played out as a prolonged feeling out process.

“I thought we were just OK, almost very average in the first period,” Naurato said.

In the second period though, the wait-and-see tactics were thrown out the window and replaced with a flurry of goals.

The Wolverines pressed early, maintaining zone possession and moving pucks low-to-high. Three minutes in, that all paid off for freshman forward Rutger McGroarty as he ripped a bobbling puck top shelf. And 34 seconds later, back in front of the net with another rebound on his stick, it paid off for McGroarty again as he put his team up 2-1.

“I don’t think those guys (on the first line) were happy as a line with how they played in the first,” Naurato said. “ … For them to come out and just get to the net, as simple as that sounds, good things happen.”

With two back-to-back goals, McGroarty almost instantaneously flipped the game script by putting the Wolverines up 2-1. And for the first time, the Gophers were put on edge. In danger, Minnesota returned to what was working — its rush — and the Wolverines had little answer for it.

Midway through the second frame, a wayward pass from McGroarty in Michigan’s offensive zone ended up on the stick of forward Jimmy Snuggerud, who found Cooley with open ice where he tied the contest. And again, it was the Gophers’ explosive rush that put them back in front early in the third when forward Rhett Pitlick picked his way through three Wolverines defensemen and scored to put Minnesota ahead 3-2.

That lead didn’t last long though, as freshman forward Seamus Casey tied the affair four minutes later with a standard point shot, again built off of sustained pressure. The Gophers were playing with speed, Michigan with systematic patience, and as the clock ticked down, there was nothing to separate the approaches.

But then with less than eight minutes to play, sophomore forward Dylan Duke made a definitive, final, statement.

Toying with the puck in the offensive zone, freshman forward T.J. Hughes just barely kept a puck in play on the blue line. and wired it to Duke standing squarely in front of the net. Duke dove to the right and buried a puck on his backhand to put the Wolverines up 4-3.

“We stuck to our game, and we stuck to our system,” freshman forward Adam Fantilli said. “Sticking to what we had, and being as hard as we could be was the biggest thing we could do.”

For the next eight minutes, Michigan stuck to its system, and Minnesota failed to find speed. The rushes that had worked so well early on faded, the Wolverines dismantled its last-minute chances, and its desperation efforts remained just that — desperate.

So as the clock ticked down, and the buzzer finally sounded with the Wolverines again hoisting the championship trophy, by the same score, the minor differences no longer mattered.Gophers fans streamed for the exits, and the Michigan players on the ice were left with the same potent feeling that they had seen it all before.

A feeling of deja vu.