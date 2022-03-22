The last time the Michigan hockey team played an NCAA Tournament game, its entire roster was scattered across the globe.

Except Michael Pastujov.

The fifth-year senior forward’s freshman season was highlighted by a trip to the 2018 Frozen Four. The successful tournament saw the Wolverines fall to Notre Dame in the semifinal, but the rest of Pastujov’s postseason career has been a different story. A non-existent one.

Michigan failed to qualify for the 2019 tournament, the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 and the Wolverines forfeited prior to their first game of the 2021 tournament due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. Unlike the 2018 run, Pastujov will be expected to be a key leader for his team in managing the tournament this time around.

And he’s ready for it.

“You just get a sense of how calm and mature he is, and that really adds a lot to our team,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “He just seems to be like the old veteran who, when things get a little crazy, he can calm things down.”

Pastujov’s presence on the practice rink and the ice will be a major resource for a team that hasn’t been to the tournament before. Not only did Pastujov appear in a Frozen Four semifinal, he thrived.

After recording an assist in the Wolverines’ regional-final victory over Boston University, Pastujov scored a game-tying goal in the third period of Michigan’s loss to the Fighting Irish. It was a defining moment in the Wolverines’ 2018 playoff run, and a moment many of his current teammates witnessed before joining the team.

“I was sitting in the basement of my billet house in Okotoks, Alberta, watching on my phone,” senior captain Nick Blankenburg said of the moment Pastujov scored. “… It’s something special that they were able to accomplish.”

Now, Blankenburg will lead his team into single-elimination hockey, but since he too was watching the playoffs from afar in Michigan’s last trip, it will be Pastujov carrying the mantle in Allentown, Pa.

The road to performing in an elimination hockey game extends all season long. Players build chemistry and handle adversity while coaches constantly make adjustments and try to find the perfect line pairings.

But even in the Big Ten Tournament, the team’s Pairwise ranking all but guaranteed it would earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament — even if the Wolverines lost elimination games to Notre Dame and Minnesota.

So leading up to its first true elimination game, Michigan’s practices could take on a different feeling this week. Pastujov will work to ensure that the new situation will work to the Wolverines’ benefit.

“The message is: Don’t take it for granted,” Pastujov said. “You’ll never know when the next time you’ll be able to play is. … It’s been a long time coming and we’re really excited.”

For Pastujov, the opportunity to compete for a national championship is a full-circle moment. The COVID-19 pandemic diminished the amount of chances he’d have to compete for one, a circumstance he couldn’t have anticipated while skating off the ice in disappointment after falling to the Fighting Irish.

In his second chance, not only is the roster around him completely different, but so is he.

“He’s matured as a person away from the rink and he’s matured on the ice,” Pearson said. “… He came in too early. He just wasn’t ready for the grind and how good college hockey was, and it took him a couple years to get going.”

Pastujov is having a career year, and already has his highest-ever goal total at 10. With all the success this year and serving as the team’s most experienced postseason skater, his vision for the week ahead is clear.

“No matter who we’re playing, we’re going to be playing our style of hockey,” Pastujov said. “… Every (team) in the tournament is good … (and) we need to take our game to them and not change anything that we’ve been doing because right now we’ve been rolling.”

Pastujov has been waiting for another chance at the Frozen Four for years. After first experiencing college hockey’s biggest stage as a freshman, he gets one more shot to make history.

And his teammates will turn to him to lead the way.