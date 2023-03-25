ALLENTOWN, Pa. — When the NCAA Tournament rolls around, that usually signifies a chance to face new competition. Conference play is over, and that means the opponents that teams have seen before likely won’t be on the schedule anymore.

But in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the four Big Ten teams that made it in dominated, outscoring their four opponents by a combined 36-4 margin. And as such, the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team’s potential path to a national championship may include plenty of familiar faces.

That starts with the Wolverines’ opponent Sunday, No. 2 seed Penn State. After four contests with the Nittany Lions in the regular season, Michigan is plenty familiar with them.

“We’re a different team than when we played them last,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Friday. “They’re a really good team and they’re well coached. Our process will not change.”

While the Wolverines won three of the four contests with them, none were particularly dominant efforts where their style of play shined through. On Nov. 5 in Happy Valley, a three-goal, third-period lead collapsed into a lucky overtime win. On Jan. 27, Naurato and Co. responded with a 7-3 win still harboring discontent for the way they played. And the next day, it took a herculean effort by sophomore defensemen Luke Hughes to pull out a comeback win.

Even if none of those games were perfect, they still won all three, inspiring confidence that they can do it again.

Still, though, Penn State’s style of play leaves plenty of room for an upset. They’re going to shoot a lot of pucks at the net, and crash it to try and finish off rebounds. If Michigan can’t get in front of those shots or clear out the slot, the Nittany Lions could quickly put up a lot of goals. And if goaltender Liam Souliere stands on his head like the first time the two teams played each other, Penn State might be the one to end the Wolverines’ run.

“They do what they do, and they’re very good at what they do,” video coordinator Evan Hall told The Daily on Monday. “They’re very consistent.”

Because they’ve played each other so many times, and because both teams have such defined play styles that they want to stick to, Sunday’s clash likely won’t provide too many surprises for either side. Whatever the end result is will likely just come down to which team executes its style just a bit better.

“We learn a lot from playing those guys and they haven’t seen our best yet,” Hughes said Friday. “We’re gonna give it to them Sunday. I think it’s going to be a really good game and I’m excited.”

If Michigan can execute its play style and “give it to them,” as Hughes says, it’ll not only get to knock out a rival, but also earn itself a berth to the Frozen Four.