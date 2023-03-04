It was supposed to be an easy series. As the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Michigan hockey team was supposed to overwhelm bottom-feeder Wisconsin. It was supposed to be a much needed get-right game for a team limping to the postseason on a four-game losing streak.

Supposed to.

But in March, there are no guarantees, and the fourth-ranked Wolverines (21-11-3 overall, 13-10-2 Big Ten) learned that the hard way Friday night in a narrow 6-5 overtime win to open the Big Ten Tournament. As the Badgers (13-22, 6-19) crawled all over them for the better part of the game, they forced a tight game that the Wolverines should’ve otherwise won handily.

At first, it looked like the game would follow the assumed script. A bar-down wrister from sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich gave Michigan an immediate 1-0 lead.

After that goal, though, penalties and poor net protection handed the rest of the period to Wisconsin. The Badgers didn’t convert on those advantages, but they disrupted the rhythm that the Wolverines thrive on. In the ensuing mess, they scored twice and carried a 2-1 lead into the locker room.

Waking up from a sleepwalking first period, Michigan figured out how to play downhill against the pesky Badgers in the second. Throwing pucks in deep and relying on wingers to sprint deep, the Wolverines won board battles and orchestrated their usual high-pressure offense. Both teams traded goals in the period, but Michigan nudged forward 4-3 off two one-timer goals from freshman forward Adam Fantilli.

But Wisconsin wasn’t going down easy, and the Wolverines played into their hand.

About seven minutes in, forward Mathieu De St. Phalle converted a hat trick goal to pull even. Then Wisconsin captain Dominick Mersch gave his team a 5-4 lead on a breakaway the very next shift. The Badgers had surmounted Michigan yet again.

Attempting to tie it again, the Wolverines relied on a bevy of solo attempts instead of playing to their structure. This directly played into the Badgers’ strengths, separating puck from carrier and outhustling them toward the ensuing loose pucks.

As frustrations mounted, Michigan played desperate and found a way to pull even despite rampant mistakes. After officials called back the tying goal from Fantilli for too many men on the ice, Samoskevich forced overtime with 23 seconds left.

In overtime, the Wolverines played with the control expected of the second-best team in the Big Ten. It played downhill and created dangerous shot opportunities, but couldn’t quite break through.

Then, junior defenseman Steven Holtz broke through with overtime heroics to win the game. It was an ugly affair, but Michigan survived in the end.

As the postseason heats up, games will only get harder. Friday’s overtime affair showed the Wolverines have plenty to work on — even against a Badgers team it shouldn’t have even reached overtime against.

Friday, they did just enough to squeak by with a win. In future games, they might not be so lucky.