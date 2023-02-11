EAST LANSING — There’s no hate like brotherly love.

And on Friday night in Munn Ice Arena, an often physical sibling rivalry turned ugly.

There was no love lost in an instantaneously aggressive matchup that saw the No. 5 Michigan hockey team (19-9-1 overall, 11-8-0 Big Ten) out-muscle No. 15 Michigan State (15-14-2, 9-10-2), 4-2. In a heated contest that boiled over multiple times, the Wolverines escaped with the win.

“We hate these guys,” graduate forward Nolan Moyle said. “We always say you can’t beat these guys enough.”

Michigan quickly came out stronger from puck-drop, overpowering the Spartans with speed and energy. Jumping out to an early lead by midway through the first period, the Wolverines found the better end of every physical matchup. Already up 3-0 midway through the first period, Michigan appeared on cruise control with the game slipping out of hand for Michigan State.

The second period didn’t run so smoothly for the Wolverines. Though they initially looked poised to run away with the game, that didn’t transpire. After forward Tiernan Shoudy narrowed the deficit to two five minutes into the period, things rapidly turned sour.

“How do you want me to word it? They can’t play with us,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said emphatically. “They can’t play with us, unless they goon it up.”

Beginning with dual roughing calls to freshman forward Gavin Brindley and Spartan forward Jagger Joshua, the final 15 minutes of the second period had ample action — yet no goals scored. At any point, whether while at play or after the whistle, players from both sides were fervently looking for action. From scrums in front of the net to blistering checks, the line between brotherly love and hate was thin.

That heat mounted to a fever pitch after sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards leveled Michigan State defenseman Matt Basgall, leaving him injured on the ice and earning Edwards a five minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

From there, what began as physical play turned more violent. Multiple scrums after the whistle boiled over as freshman forward Adam Fantilli and Spartan defenseman Nash Nienhuis received dual calls for fighting, resulting in a game disqualification and a game misconduct, respectively. Fantilli swung on Nienhuis multiple times, ripping his helmet off and removing his gloves in the process to earn the disqualification and exempting him from tomorrow’s ‘Duel in the D.’

When the dust settled on the second period, a combined 17 penalties for 67 minutes had been assessed.

Somehow, Michigan still led 3-1.

“Super proud of our guys for how resilient they were,” Naurato said. “Just dealing with everything, finding a way to win and sacrificing for the team to get the job done. Super proud.”

Entering the third period missing Fantilli, Edwards and holding onto a shaky two-goal lead, the new memo was survival for the Wolverines.

But survival didn’t come easy. Michigan’s absent-minded too many men on the ice penalty quickly materialized into a Michigan State goal, bringing the Spartans within one. Though the game’s hot-tempered intensity had momentarily cooled, the Wolverines suddenly found Michigan State hot on their heels.

“Even though temperatures get high and you get a little out of hand sometimes, you have to stay composed,” freshman defenseman Luca Fantilli said. “Play your game and stay positive on the bench.”

In moments where Michigan traditionally turned to players like Adam to right the ship, his involvement in the fighting meant his night was over. Instead, it looked to its defense, hoping to preserve its slim lead. And after Brindley secured an empty net goal ice the game, the Wolverines could breathe a sigh of relief.

But in the game’s typical fashion, it wasn’t without one more flurry of fighting. Another altercation broke out after the goal, putting the cap on a brotherly rivalry that was anything but amicable.