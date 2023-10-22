The No. 7 Michigan hockey team didn’t come out swinging.

Well, the Wolverines might’ve swung. But in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to No. 13 Ohio State, every swing was a miss.

Michigan went on the power play early but failed to generate quality chances. Within the first 20 minutes, the Wolverines committed a number of whiffs, off-target shots and erroneous passes. Heading into the locker room down one score, graduate goalkeeper Jake Barczewski’s lockdown presence between the pipes was the main reason Michigan stayed within arm’s reach of the Buckeyes.

Although the Wolverines found their footing after a lackluster first period, they were unable to fully make up for lost time. Coupled with more inconsistency in the waning minutes, Michigan’s struggles to consistently challenge Ohio State bookended the matchup and left the Wolverines with a disappointing result.

“Second and third (periods) were pretty good,” sophomore forward T.J. Hughes said. “Just a late start, and in the Big Ten you got to play a full 60 to have success. So just working on getting that first 20 better.”

The Wolverines did make adjustments while playing hard throughout an aggressive rivalry matchup. Stringing together quick passes in the offensive zone, Michigan tied the game on a power play goal from sophomore forward Gavin Brindley with just about 15 minutes to go in the third period. Sophomore forward T.J. Hughes followed up just minutes later with another power play goal off a rebound, putting the Wolverines up 2-1.

With just under five minutes left on the clock, however, Michigan found itself unable to put its first period woes completely in the rearview mirror. Instead, those woes crept right back to the forefront in the game’s most critical stretch.

Ohio State found the back of the net again, and despite dominating possession in overtime, Michigan couldn’t tally another goal in 3-on-3 play before eventually falling in the shootout.

“I just think six minutes left in the game, just gotta bear down and close out (the) game,” Brindley said. “Simple as that, but they played well, hungry. Anyone who comes in here wants to beat Michigan and we just have to learn how to close out games.”

Struggling to play a full game isn’t completely unfamiliar to the Wolverines.

Michigan’s second game of the season against Providence saw three Friars goals within the last five minutes, putting a damper on the Wolverines’ dominant first 55 minutes. Michigan escaped with the win, but being unable to piece together a full game came back to haunt the Wolverines on Saturday — and this time, left them with a shootout loss.

“Obviously hockey is a super hard game to play a full 60,” Hughes said. “ … It’s early (in the season), and we just gotta learn how to play with each other and how to play a more mature game, get pucks in and kind of do all the good stuff.”

On the scoresheet, Michigan won many of the important battles on Saturday. The Wolverines outshot Ohio State 44-to-37, won 71% of faceoffs and spent only six minutes in the penalty box to the Buckeyes’ eight.

They kept swinging throughout the game, but their misses in the first period — bookended with an inability to close out — were ultimately too much to overcome.