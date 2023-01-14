With just 52 seconds left to play in the second period of the Michigan hockey team’s contest with Ohio State, it finally seemed as if some life had been breathed into the otherwise downtrodden Wolverines. Down 5-2 after spending most of the first two periods getting thoroughly outmuscled, outshot and outplayed, they finally stabilized and were preparing for a five minute power play they hoped might keep them alive in their 100th anniversary celebration.

But instead, 10 seconds later, the puck was in the back of their own net.

It was a moment emblematic of Michigan’s (12-8-1 overall, 4-7 Big Ten) night in the ugly 7-2 loss to Ohio State (15-7-1, 8-5). The Wolverines spent the game looking bewildered defensively. A lack of defensive pressure and an inability to break out left the Buckeyes with time and space to do whatever they pleased offensively, and they used it to score repeatedly.

“I just think we weren’t bought in and (Ohio State) wanted it more than us tonight,” junior defenseman Jacob Truscott said postgame. “It’s unacceptable, it’s embarrassing honestly.”

Just a few minutes into the game, it was the Buckeyes who clearly controlled the pace. They held possession often uncontested in the Wolverines’ zone and repeatedly stymied them defensively.

Ohio State and Michigan opened the game with speed as both sides raced down the ice with dangerous open ice opportunities. The Wolverines capitalized first with a powerplay goal from sophomore forward Dylan Duke.

It didn’t take Ohio State long to respond as forward Michael Gildon held the puck unchecked for seconds next to the Wolverines’ goal before feeding linemate Travis Treloar with a perfectly placed pass.Both teams ended the period even, but the Wolverines were outshot 23-7. Heading into the intermission, it was clear that they needed a major change.

But things only got uglier in the second period.

“They just had us on our heels right away, and we didn’t push back,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I think that was a big thing.Teams are going to have a good period or whatever, (but) you gotta find a way to push back. And it just didn’t ever come.”

Ten minutes into the next frame the Buckeyes had added a 2-1 goal and another 13 shots to their total. Michigan had added none. The Wolverines once again looked sluggish and a series of head-scratching penalties hampered them significantly. Ohio State, meanwhile, was unhurried in the offensive zone, moving the puck at will and setting up opportunity after opportunity.

Halfway through the period, Ohio State defenseman Tyler Duke received a low-to-high pass and rammed the puck home for a 3-1 lead. Minutes later on a power play, forward Jake Wise received the puck on the left side with no one Wolverines within 15 feet of him, scoring an easy wrister. And just two minutes after that and on another power play, tic-tac-toe passing set up a Treloar one timer that put the Buckeyes up 5-1. The Wolverines had all but evaporated defensively.

“They just wanted it more and outplayed us,” Naurato said. “They were harder, more physical.”

Dylan Duke cut the deficit to three goals late in the second period, and with a five minute power play Michigan had a chance to turn things around. But instead, it collapsed again. A puck was poked out of its zone off the ensuing faceoff, and the Buckeyes stormed down for a 2-on-1 goal 10 seconds into the power play. The Wolverines headed to the locker room down 6-2, with the game all but decided.

The third period played out sluggishly. Ohio State slowed down and added only one more goal, but Michigan continued taking undisciplined penalties and found no footing offensively. With no chance of a comeback, the game devolved into a series of scrums and the Wolverines’ centennial celebration turned out to be a resounding loss.

“I just think our compete wasn’t there,” senior forward and captain Nolan Moyle said. “Execution wasn’t there, and I think we’ve just got to be better all around.”

On a night surrounded by history, Michigan failed to show up in the present.