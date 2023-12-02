SOUTH BEND — When Michigan and Notre Dame face off on the ice, chances are it’ll be a tense, down-to-the-wire clash.

At least, that’s what the past few years have suggested. On Friday, the story was completely different. Breaking down in their defensive zone, the 13th-ranked Wolverines (7-7-3 overall, 2-5-2 Big Ten) proved no match for the Fighting Irish (8-5-2, 4-1-2), falling 6-1.

Chances were abound for both squads in the opening period. Michigan’s offense generated a number of good looks, finishing the first frame with 16 shots on goal to the Irish’s 11. The difference through 20 minutes, though — as the Wolverines headed into the intermission down 2-1 — was each side’s ability to capitalize.

After a few close shots just missed, Notre Dame opened the scoring on a breakaway about seven minutes in. Michigan responded soon after, as two Irish penalties gave the Wolverines a 5-on-3 advantage. Sophomore T.J. Hughes quickly took advantage, burying a slapshot from the point to knot the score at 1-1.

Just a few minutes later, though, Notre Dame reclaimed its advantage. Beating Michigan at the blue line as the Wolverines attempted to scramble back and find their footing, the Irish wreaked havoc in front of the net before getting the puck past graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski off a rebound.

Despite creating chances on goal, Michigan failed to find the back of the net enough to keep pace with Notre Dame early on. And on top of that, as the second period kicked off, the Wolverines’ defense struggled to back them up.

Winning a puck battle along the boards just under a minute into the second, Irish defenseman Paul Fischer’s pass in front of the net bounced around before forward Patrick Moynihan’s shot put Notre Dame up 3-1.

Michigan found itself on the power play again toward the end of the frame, but it couldn’t replicate its earlier success. Instead, the crowd in Compton Family Ice Arena was interrupted in its celebration of killing the penalty with an even more exciting occasion — another Notre Dame goal.

Down 4-1 heading into the third period and struggling to sustain a strong defensive front, the Wolverines needed something to change if they were to attempt a comeback.

And something certainly did change — taking the ice to open the third was senior goalie Noah West, replacing Barczewski. But Michigan still couldn’t turn the tides.

Less than five minutes into the period, the Irish scored again, this time on the odd-man rush. The Wolverines failed to keep pace, and their defensive shortcomings effectively neutralized their ability to create chances on offense — following the 16-shot first period, Michigan mustered only 12 shots on goal throughout the ensuing 40 minutes.

Notre Dame put the final nail in the coffin with yet another goal in the last minute of play, taking a 6-1 lead to the buzzer.

The Wolverines-Irish matchup might usually produce tight battles. But on Friday, Notre Dame took full control — leaving Michigan and its struggling defense in the dust.