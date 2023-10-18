The No. 7 Michigan hockey team is a little too familiar with fielding a depleted roster.

After all, in the 2022-23 season, the Wolverines battled team-wide illnesses, injuries and a host of other challenges that altered the roster on a regular basis.

Michigan faces a similar situation this season at the hands of injuries.

Despite playing just four games, the Wolverines are already without some of their core pieces as the likes of junior defenseman Ethan Edwards and sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke are out with injuries.

The Michigan coaching staff knew coming into the season that Edwards would be sidelined as he recovers from an offseason surgery. While his absence on the blue line is certainly missed, his coaches preemptively accounted for this by adding depth through the portal. Two such cases are graduate defenseman Marshall Warren and sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke.

But the coaches could not have prepared for Duke’s injury in the same way.

The Ohio State transfer suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the Wolverines’ second matchup against Providence as he skated to the bench in visible pain.

Thus far, Duke has mainly played on a pair with former U.S. National Team Development Program teammate Seamus Casey, a fellow sophomore defenseman. The duo had clear chemistry that helped to counterbalance the loss of Edwards to start the season. His current absence, therefore, is all the more costly for Michigan.

As both Edwards and Duke watch from the sidelines, it is clear the Wolverines do not have room for further roster depletions. Saturday’s game against Massachusetts demonstrated as much.

With senior defenseman Steven Holtz assessed a five-minute major penalty and ejected from the game, Michigan’s holes on defense became insurmountable as the Wolverines surrendered six goals in the third period and ultimately lost the match.

“I felt like in the third period we just ran out of gas,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Tuesday. “I thought that the (defensemen), especially Marshall, Truscott, and Seamus Casey, they all played almost 30 minutes. I think seven or eight were on the penalty kill, so they were hard minutes that took a lot out of them.”

With a diminished roster, the Wolverines were forced to over-rely on their remaining defensive stars, exhausting them and costing them the game as a result.

Additionally, some players had to play outside of their usual positions to compensate for the absence of Duke and Edwards. Last year it was freshman goaltender Tyler Shea dressed at left-wing against Minnesota. This year it was sophomore forward Gavin Brindley hoping on defense against the Minutemen. While it is entertaining to watch these players outside their natural positions, this is not a practice that can be sustainable for a team with championship hopes.

And it’s not just the defense that has suffered from these injuries. The forward line is dealing with its own bout of adversity. Graduate forward Chase Pletzke illustrated this trend as he took a nasty hit near the head against UMass and was unable to return to play that weekend.

While Pletzke is still new to the team and hasn’t developed an outsized role just yet, his absence prevents Michigan from fully rolling its lines and seeing what combinations of players work best together — an important process that contributes to success later in the season.

“Early in the year I like shuffling up (the lines) just to see who works well with who,” Naurato said. “And then going into the second half (of the season), you’re going to have an idea where the chemistry is.”

It is clear that the Wolverines are still trying to find that rhythm. Posting a 2-2 record so far this year, it is evident that they are still fiddling with line combinations and defensive pairings to see which ones produce the best results. Injuries aren’t aiding the process.

While the current injuries make finding that chemistry more difficult, the Wolverines’ success last season provides plenty of reasons to be hopeful that the team will navigate such obstacles.

At the end of last season, Michigan fought its way to a Big Ten Tournament trophy and a Frozen Four appearance despite a host of players shuffling in-and-out of the lineup throughout the campaign.

With a similarly depleted roster this year, and equally as high aspirations for success, the Wolverines should be able to rise to the challenge all the same.