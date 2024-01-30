With another Big Ten split against Wisconsin and just five weekends left in the regular season, there are plenty of questions surrounding the No. 12 Michigan hockey team.

Concerns surrounding conference sweeps and defensive collapses are important to raise as the Wolverines enter the homestretch of the season. But despite these lingering issues, there is one facet of Michigan hockey that has been impressive as of late:

Special teams.

The Wolverines’ series against Wisconsin featured a battle of heavyweights. Michigan, with the No. 1 power play in the country, stood on one side of the ring. The Badgers, with the No. 1 penalty kill, stood on the other.

Only one special teams unit could emerge from the ring victorious, and Michigan made sure it ended up on top. From the first night of the series, the Wolverines asserted dominance on special teams as they found success on both the power play and the penalty kill. They punctured holes in Wisconsin’s penalty kill unit right away, converting on their first extra-man opportunity of the series.

The early power play strike only foreshadowed what was to come. Michigan went 1-for-2 on Friday and 3-for-5 on Saturday with junior forward Dylan Duke leading the charge with three goals. Duke lingered in front of the net, searching for loose pucks and preparing for tap-in attempts.

Considering that it came against a premier penalty kill unit like the Badgers, Michigan’s success on special teams was eye-catching.

“They have a great penalty kill,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said Saturday. “It’s all based on pressure, so just break that pressure quick and things start to open up.”

Perhaps even more notable was the team’s performance on the penalty kill. The Wolverines currently rank 48th in penalty kill percentage (.759), sitting well toward the bottom of the NCAA rankings. Thus, killing off seven of eight Badger power plays — including a perfect 4-for-4 on Friday — was significant.

“Special teams were really good,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Friday. “Proud of the (penalty kill) for all their work and just blocking shots and being harder at the net front. … We managed the game really well.”

The timing of those kills proved key for the Wolverines win on Friday. Michigan secured an early 1-0 lead; but, the Badgers drew a power play opportunity shortly thereafter. This provided Wisconsin with the perfect opportunity to even the score and change the complexion of the game early on. But the Wolverines’ penalty kill stood tall throughout, protecting their lead even when the Badgers tried to claw their way back in.

Those successes were not unique to the Wisconsin series, either. Michigan recorded five power play goals against Michigan State last weekend. It also killed five of six Spartan power plays and recorded a shorthanded goal at Munn Ice Arena en route to its 7-1 road win. The Wolverines’ dominant special teams performance against the Badgers, therefore, looks like the continuation of an upward trend rather than an anomaly.

And amid other inconsistencies on the ice, special teams could stabilize Michigan in tight Big Ten games down the stretch.