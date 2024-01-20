EAST LANSING — Penalties, punches, powerplays.

That list just about summarizes the last ten minutes of Michigan’s 7-1 blowout win against Michigan State. With 38 penalties assessed between the two teams, 28 of which came in the final period, special teams served an especially large presence in the game.

And the No. 15 Michigan hockey team made sure its special teams didn’t go unnoticed.

By scoring three powerplay goals and killing all five of Michigan State’s power plays, the Wolverines cruised to a victory against the red-hot Spartans. And when asked about the special teams success post-game, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato didn’t mince words.

“Outstanding,” Naurato said. “The powerplay was great on both units and that was the best part. It’s not one play or one guy or one unit. So proud of the penalty kill and all of the work that (Wolverines assistant coach Matt) Deschamps put in and all of those guys on the ice. They did a really good job.”

While the 7-1 final score reflects a lopsided affair, the beginning looked more evenly matched. Michigan State even had the edge at points by skating with pace and throwing pucks on net. The back-to-back penalties assessed to sophomore forwards Frank Nazar III and Josh Eernisee spelled trouble for Michigan in the early stages of the game.

But the Wolverines’ penalty-killing unit turned trouble into triumph.

By reading plays and cutting off passing lanes, the penalty kill prevented Michigan State from penetrating dangerous areas of the ice. The Spartans struggled to generate consistent offense, and when they did, graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski had an answer. Barczewski turned in routine pad saves and flashy glove snags to keep Michigan State from recording a powerplay tally.

“A great job to our defense and our forwards on the penalty kill,” Barczewski said. “They were dialed and they always had their sticks in lanes there, so a huge shout out to them. Some big blocks at big times … just to be able to get that little extra help from them tonight was big.”

And the penalty kill unit did more than just prevent goals, too.

On the second penalty kill of the night, Nazar skated into the offensive zone looking to generate a scoring opportunity. He corralled the puck on the half wall and, with eyes in the back of his head, sent it to sophomore forward Kienan Draper charging in on the rush. Draper soon buried the puck to secure the shorthanded goal and a 2-0 lead.

Michigan special teams transformed a two-minute penalty kill into a two-goal lead, deflating the Spartans and the crowd at Munn simultaneously. Seeing as those moments came early in the first period — a time when both teams were trying to establish their footing in the contest — they proved critical to the team’s later success.

Shortly after Draper’s shorthanded goal, Michigan received a five-on-three powerplay opportunity to end the first period. Junior forward Dylan Duke capitalized off a feed in front of the net to give the Wolverines the commanding three-goal lead.

“We’ve been working a lot at it all year,” Duke said. “The powerplay has been good for us. In big games you have to score on the powerplay. Special teams are huge, so it’s good to get those couple of goals tonight.”

Duke later added another powerplay tally in the following period, further highlighting Michigan’s dominance with the extra skater. The Wolverines ability to capitalize on the man advantage enabled them to decisively put the game out of reach.

In doing so, Michigan secured a statement road win and delivered a knockout punch to one of its biggest rivals all at once.