ALLENTOWN, Pa. — As the highest scoring team in the nation, the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team isn’t particularly accustomed to playing a low scoring game.

Producing 4.3 goals a game, the Wolverines want to score early and score often. But when an opposing defense can prevent that outburst, Michigan quickly finds itself in unfamiliar territory.

Held scoreless for 52 minutes by No. 2 seed Penn State, the Wolverines struggled to navigate that unfamiliar territory for a while. But by scoring once in the final period before sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich finished the job in overtime, Michigan (26-11-3 overall) managed to escape with a 2-1 win over the Nittany Lions (22-16-1), booking a trip to the Frozen Four in Tampa.

Like plenty of their other contests, the Wolverines came out firing. Not firing into the net, though.

Michigan’s first line produced at least one high-danger chance on nearly every single shift in the first period, but Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere made save after acrobatic save to turn them all away. Even when sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards celebrated his way halfway down the ice after he thought he scored on a shot off the post, the game remained scoreless.

But when chance after chance fell to the wayside, the Wolverines lost any early momentum they created. And entering the second period, they began to look disjointed. Passes missed their targets, they continuously turned the puck over, and their early chances gave way to Nittany Lions ones instead.

With 1:28 left in the second frame, freshman forward Jackson Hallum took a hooking penalty, giving Penn State all the space it needed to convert on one of those chances. Forward Connor MacEachern easily banged home a rebound to an open net, sending the PPL Center into a frenzy.

Backs against the wall, season on the line in front of a hostile crowd, Michigan had two options: find a way to win a game it hadn’t won before, or go home early.

As desperation set in, as the Wolverines started diving for every loose puck, as they opened the ice up in an attempt to find the net, they clearly wanted to choose the former. But for a while, the Souliere and the Nittany Lions still didn’t let them.

With eight minutes left in the game and hope draining away, though, freshman forward Adam Fantilli gave Michigan’s offense a lifeline. In similar fashion to the Penn State goal, it took a penalty to create the chance. And in similar fashion, Fantilli finished off a rebound to tie the game at one apiece.

From then on, both teams failed to find anything else in regulation, and the clock drained away into overtime.

And in overtime, the offense finally broke through one last time. Just 52 seconds in, Samoskevich drove to the slot and ripped his patented wrister past Souliere, locking up a trip to Tampa as he and his teammates celebrated their triumph.

It may not have been the game the Wolverines wanted to play. But they escaped, and they’ll get a chance to play on in Tampa in two weeks.