In its first game at Yost Ice Arena in almost two years, the expectations for the No. 3 Michigan hockey team were high.

Contrary to the vibrant atmosphere, the Wolverines came out flat in the opening minutes against Lake Superior State. The puck stayed within Michigan’s defensive zone and the tempo needed to switch. The Lakers played physical and applied pressure to the Wolverines. Despite the early challenge, Michigan (1-0 overall) beat Lake Superior Stat (1-1) handily, 6-1.

After winning a power play, the momentum shifted. Sophomore forward Kent Johnson dropped the puck to sophomore forward Brendan Brisson who scored a wide open shot. The energy continued on the odd man rush as Johnson fired a cross ice pass to freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich.

The Lakers fought back.

While retrieving the puck senior defenseman Jack Summers was boarded in the corner. Initially a minor penalty, Michigan coach Mel Pearson challenged the call and the team earned a major penalty.

With the opportunity to take advantage of the five minute major, Brisson guided the inside pass which was redirected into the upper corner of the goal by Johnson. But the Wolverines didn’t take advantage of the power play. Still, by the end of the first period Michigan had outshot Lake Superior State, 21-to-12.

Sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo stole the show for the beginning of the second period. After not facing a lot of dangerous shots, he turned away 2-on-1 odd man rush and later stopped a breakaway shot low midway through the period. The goalscoring didn’t stop as freshman defenseman Luke Hughes put it on net creating chaos in front of the crease. Senior forward Garrett Van Wyhe was wide open on the left post and put it away for Michigan’s fourth goal.

Searching for that fifth goal freshman forward Dylan Duke forechecked a defender and wrapped the puck around the post into the goal. Scoring the fifth goal, the Wolverines were up 5-0 going into the third period.

In the beginning of the third period, the Lakers finally got their goal from behind the net during a power play. But Michigan was still in control and didn’t let the Lakers come back. In the seventh minute, sophomore Owen Power shot the puck high only for freshman Mark Estapa to tap in the rebound increasing the lead to 6-1.

The Wolverines played strong on special teams across all 60 minutes, successfully killing six of the seven power plays. In the single goal allowed, a Lake Superior player was wide open in front of goal and there was little Portillo could do to block the shot.

Nothing would stop Michigan from winning tonight by a large margin, Michigan fans’ first glimpse of what could come this weekend.