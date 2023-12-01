In the past two seasons, the No. 13 Michigan hockey team has won two Big Ten Championships and made two Frozen Fours. But in the nine times the Wolverines have squared off against Notre Dame in that same stretch, they’ve only claimed two wins.

The Fighting Irish have clearly had Michigan’s number in recent years, but even more intriguing than the final outcomes is that in five of those matchups, regulation time ended in a tie. That means the Wolverines have played five overtime periods against Notre Dame across two seasons and didn’t score a single winning goal in any of them.

So far this season, overtime hasn’t been kind to Michigan either. The Wolverines boast three ties — one shootout win and two shootout losses — because they have failed to capitalize during overtime periods. The positive side, though, is that Michigan hasn’t yet lost in overtime this season.

If this weekend’s series at Notre Dame goes anything like the last two years of matchups, the Wolverines might be in for another weekend of suspenseful finishes.

“We’ve had a little bit of trouble with them in the past,” senior defenseman Steven Holtz said Tuesday. “I think the main thing is getting to the net, using our speed and just weighing them down throughout the game.”

Getting to the net is especially important against the Irish because of their strong defensive tendencies. Notre Dame leads the Big Ten in blocked shots with an average of 15.27 per game and ranks third in goals allowed per game with 2.62.

“They’re always above you,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Tuesday. “You have to lay pucks in. They front everything in the defensive zone. They block a ton of shots, so you really just have to earn your chances. It’s not going to be like these beautiful passing plays until you get them running.”

The Wolverines need to get their offense going early to put the Irish on their heels. A fast start might just allow Michigan to run the show and open up more opportunities to execute its staple plays — plays that have made the Wolverines the third-best scoring offense in the country.

But creating those opportunities might look a little different from what Michigan is used to. Whereas the Wolverines might bring the puck up all the way to the goal against another team, against Notre Dame, the smart play is sometimes to dump and chase.

“You just have to lay it to the right spots to get it back,” Naurato said. “You can’t stick handle through people, you have to be connected coming up. And when you’re not connected, you have to lay it in just because they always have guys above.”

And according to Naurato, that’s what has hurt Michigan in all of those close losses against the Irish recently. When the Wolverines tried but subsequently failed to maintain possession crossing the blue line, they gave Notre Dame a much easier path to their own net.

It’s not ideal to turn over the puck in any situation, but at least if Michigan can force the Irish back first, it gives its defense a better chance. And the Wolverines’ defense will likely be a key determinant in the matchup.

Michigan has struggled defending its leads this season and is particularly prone to third period collapses. Notre Dame could present a favorable matchup on that front, though, as its offensive production this season has been lackluster, squarely at the bottom of the Big Ten in nearly every category. The Wolverines proved they were capable of lockdown defense with a shutout against St. Cloud last weekend, and they will need a similar performance to counteract Notre Dame’s own staunch front.

On paper, the two squads have opposite strengths and weaknesses. Perhaps Michigan’s strong offense can balance out the Irish’s impressive defense, and its somewhat flaky defense can handle Notre Dame’s struggling offense. But based on how previous meetings have gone, the Wolverines might find themselves playing free hockey once again this weekend.

It will be up to Michigan to break the pattern — either in its favor or not.