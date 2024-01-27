In order for a machine to function, typically, all of its parts should work as well. It requires a group effort to operate. Often when a piece is removed, the machine doesn’t work to its full potential.

But tonight for the No. 14 Michigan hockey team, missing a piece didn’t matter. On the penalty kill, the Wolverines successfully compensated for their man-down disadvantage, helping lead the way to their 5-1 win over No. 3 Wisconsin.

Ranked 52nd in the country, Michigan’s penalty kill has not been a highlight of its season. It was a highlight of this game, though. The Wolverines’ diamond penalty kill formation didn’t crack under the pressure, and instead, it thrived.

In the first period, sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke received a holding penalty, sending the Michigan penalty kill unit into action early. Although the Badgers notched three shots on graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski, they couldn’t capitalize, and the Wolverines killed off the penalty. Duke was handed another penalty in the second period with Michigan leading 2-0. But once again, the Wolverines held strong.

Not only did Michigan kill off that penalty, it fought for and maintained possession of the puck to create shorthanded opportunities. The Wolverines played a wider penalty kill unit that stretched across the defensive zone, giving players space and time to make decisions of clearing or playing the puck.

“I think (assistant coach) Matt Deschamps did an unreal job over the break in coming back and focusing on the fundamentals,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “If we grab the puck on our stick it’s got to go 200 feet, and we can’t miss a clear. The box-outs in front, the shot blocks, pressure when the puck is along the wall, all stuff that is cliche for a successful penalty kill. The guys wanna win. They’re bought into it and they want to win.”

While the first two periods gave the penalty kill two chances to prove itself, the final and most important test came in the third. Michigan has been known to collapse in the third period, so despite being up 4-1 going into another penalty kill, it was dangerous territory.

However, in a moment where the Wolverines could’ve lost it all, they stayed calm and collected, maintaining their lead when it mattered most.

Junior defenseman Ethan Edwards received an interference penalty late in the third period, and the Badgers upped their chances by pulling their goaltender to create a six-on-four advantage. But by maintaining its strategy and sticking to the game plan, Michigan held the Wisconsin power play scoreless. The Wolverines even got a short-handed empty net goal instantly after killing off their penalty.

“People say we’re not the strongest third period team,” Barczewski said. “ … So for me, it was just slowing things down and taking it one shot at a time, just focus on the next shot, make sure you get a save for the guys.”

Barczewski was a big part of the penalty kill the entire game, with 42 total saves on the night — 18 in the third period — and only allowing one puck past him. Saving six shots in the 45-second two-man advantage, he sealed the team’s fate and aided them to a 5-1 win.

The strong defensive, group effort of the Michigan penalty kill prevented a potential comeback from the Badgers. Because even with a piece missing, the Wolverines didn’t let it break down their machine.