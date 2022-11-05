STATE COLLEGE — Last year, the Michigan hockey team was ranked No. 1 in the nation twice throughout the regular season. Both times, the Wolverines lost the next game they played and amassed a 1-3 record with the distinction. As such, that ranking never lasted for more than a week.

On Friday night, No. 1 Michigan (7-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) came into State College for a contest with undefeated No. 13 Penn. State (9-0, 1-0) looking to buck that trend with a massive target on their back. But it wasn’t able to.

The Wolverines were defeated 3-0 in a contest that saw their defense simply overwhelmed by the Nittany Lions at the netfront and its offense unable to build any semblance of a rhythm as a result.

Michigan started play with one very noticeable absence, as junior goaltender Erik Portillo was scratched and replaced with junior goalie Noah West, who made his first start as a Wolverine. And starting early on, West was given a workout.

Both squads started play at a meandering pace, with neither generating any offensive footing throughout the first period. The usually potent and lightning quick Michigan looked just the opposite, and its play just seemed one step off. Passes skittered over sticks, the forecheck failed to keep pucks deep and the breakout gave Penn State plenty of time to work in the offensive zone.

The Nittany Lions for their part created pressure, not opportunities however. The Wolverines controlled the center in the defensive zone and pushed their offense to the outside, but they seemed perfectly comfortable operating there. Penn State settled for sheer volume of shots as opposed to dangerous ones, and they succeeded by that metric. After a period of uninspired play from Michigan, the Nittany Lions dominated the shot differential with 16 shots to the Wolverines’ four.

Both squads had clear inadequacies heading into the first intermission. But the difference was that Penn State contended with its issues and Michigan never did. The Wolverines’ offense simply never woke up, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, they had amassed only 17 shots, 11 fewer than their previous season low.

But much of that inability to generate pressure came from Michigan’s inability to contend with Penn States’. After the first period, the Nittany Lions figured out how to wheedle their way into the center, and that was all their offense needed. Having a man at the netfront put extra pressure on West in addition to a sheer volume of shots and this allowed them to capitalize.

Midway through the second, Penn State struck for the first time. Nittany Lions forward Connor McMenamin received a misplayed breakout from behind Michigan’s net, and fired. But a diving West made a brilliant save and seemingly bailed the Wolverines out. Once again however, Michigan couldn’t break out, and Penn State came right back and played another puck to the slot. This time, forward Ture Linden wouldn’t miss, and the Nittany Lions took the lead.

Just five minutes later, Penn State’s sustained pressure paid off once again, as a beautiful series of tic-tac-toe passing left forward Ashton Calder for a one timer that he banged home.

The Nittany Lions wouldn’t score again until Xander Lampa tapped an empty netter in on a play where the Wolverines had at one point had the puck in their zone, but couldn’t escape with it. That was precisely the issue for Michigan the whole night, their breakout couldn’t get past Penn State’s pesky offensive play, and it left the Wolverines on the backfoot the entire night.

In his first start, West held his own throughout the night. He turned away 45 of the 47 shots he faced, and he gave Michigan a chance. But the Wolverines could not make the most of it.

Michigan had a chance to make a statement wearing the No. 1 ranking, but everything that had brought it to the ranking was absent in a drubbing in which the Wolverines looked sedated both offensively and defensively.