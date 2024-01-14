It’s not always easy to gauge where teams are at when playing significantly lesser opponents.

For the No. 15 Michigan hockey team, the weekend played out as a tale of two games against winless Stonehill. In Friday’s 12-4 bludgeoning, the Wolverines controlled the game from start to finish. But on Saturday, the Skyhawks came out hungry. It didn’t look like the same lopsided affair that transpired just 24 hours earlier.

“I don’t think it was the start that we were looking for,” Michigan associate head coach Rob Rassey said postgame. “I think we came out a little bit flat. … It was just one of those games where it took us a while to get into the flow.”

About halfway through the game, however, the Wolverines found their footing — and from there, they didn’t look back. Sweeping its first series out of the six-week break, Michigan (10-7-3 overall) overpowered Stonehill (0-22) on Saturday, 7-1, fueled by successful special teams efforts.

Going 5-for-6 on power plays and killing both penalties they incurred, the Wolverines’ special teams performance kickstarted their offense and allowed them to pull away as the game went on.

“At the end of the day, I thought special teams was really good,” Rassey said. “Scored some power play goals, and I think from top to bottom guys really had a good second half of the game.”

Special teams providing and sustaining the spark was especially important in a matchup like this one because, as Rassey pointed out, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Michigan in the opening period.

Less than four minutes into the frame, Stonehill broke through a sluggish Wolverines defense to get on the board first. As Michigan failed to clear the puck out of its defensive zone, Skyhawks forward Henri Shreifels snuck one past senior goaltender Noah West to take an early 1-0 lead.

The first period continued in back-and-forth fashion. But following a successful penalty kill, the Wolverines converted on their first power play opportunity.

With about six minutes left in the opening frame, sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty found fellow sophomore forward T.J. Hughes on the goal line to knot the score at one apiece.

After a successful coach’s challenge waived off a second Stonehill goal for offsides, both teams headed into the intermission tied at 1-1. As the Skyhawks thirsted for their first win of the season, Michigan needed to ride the special teams wave and come out stronger to avoid the severe upset.

And the Wolverines did just that. In the second period, they looked much more like the team that netted 12 goals in the opening matchup.

“We have to be consistent,” Rassey said. “It’s not something we can turn on and turn off when we want to. If we want to be great, you got to be great every day. So that was kind of the message this morning and going into (Saturday’s game), and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re trying to get better every day.”

After a wraparound shot by sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke about six minutes into the second frame, Hughes tapped in a rebound for his second goal of the night. Michigan added another two goals in the period, the first from freshman forward Garrett Schifsky — his 10th of the season. The second came on another Wolverines power play, this time from junior forward Dylan Duke off a redirected shot.

As the Michigan offense started to click, taking advantage of extra-man opportunities, West came up big in net to hold Stonehill to a single goal — sending the Wolverines into the second intermission holding a 4-1 lead.

With another power play chance midway through the third, sophomore forward Gavin Brindley fired a slapshot past the Skyhawks netminder to put Michigan up 5-1. The Wolverines had thorough control by that point, as West and their defense continued to stand their ground.

Michigan converted on two more power plays in the final frame, with junior forward Mark Estapa potting both goals as the Wolverines took a 7-1 advantage to the final buzzer.

“It was a slow start, but obviously a win’s a win and a sweep’s a sweep,” Hughes said. “So it’s good for us to get a sweep back in the books and start off the new year strong.”

Out of the gate on Saturday, Michigan struggled to find success on both ends of the ice. Driven by their special teams performance, however, the Wolverines turned the game around and took care of business.