Without its two leading scorers in sophomore forward Kent Johnson and sophomore defenseman Owen Power because of national team duties, the Michigan hockey team had a major hole in its roster.

That hole only grew after the Wolverines lost sophomore defenseman Steve Holtz to an upper body injury and junior defenseman Jay Keranen to an ejection during Friday’s game.

Despite that short bench, No. 3 Michigan (14-5 overall, 7-4 Big Ten) crawled to a 5-2 victory over Ohio State (9-5, 5-4). The Wolverines leaned on sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo to make timely saves behind an overworked defense.

From the puck drop, Michigan thrived with the puck on its stick early. Throwing the puck deep and outpacing the Buckeyes’ defense, the Wolverines quickly earned a power play.

It took just a few seconds before senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg capitalized, beating his man to the puck and chipping it past Ohio State goaltender Jakub Dobeš. Those early starts also paid off in the second period, as senior forward Nolan Moyle shoveled a loose puck under the pads of Dobeš just 37 seconds in.

But the Buckeyes’ physicality put them right back in the game. Their punishing hits caused quick decisions by the Wolverines that led to high-pressure scoring opportunities — especially with Michigan’s shuffled defensive pairs creating unfamiliar duos in tough situations.

The Buckeyes also got under Michigan’s skin, forcing undisciplined penalties. Freshman forward Mark Estapa took a penalty for leaving his feet in the first, and Ohio State tied the game on the ensuing power play. They also got numerous cracks at the net in the second period after Keranen took a game misconduct for making head contact on a hit. Michigan killed off the five-minute penalty, but not before the Buckeyes peppered Portillo with shots.

In the face of a heavy-hitting attack, the Wolverines leaned on their stick work to win the puck. Instead of racing toward the puck and taking a heavy hit, skaters would chip the puck to the side and dance around the Buckeyes’ forecheckers. All they could hit were the empty boards.

That agility created shorthanded chances when Michigan killed the Keranen major. Fifth-year senior Michael Pastujov sprinted down the ice to chase a dump-in early on, getting an open look at the net.

With their defense corps light, the Wolverines needed Portillo to stand on his head. He did just that, stopping multiple chances through traffic and fighting off scrums.

But Ohio State battled back from its poor starts, and defenseman Grant Gabriele scored around seven minutes into the third after Michigan couldn’t clear the puck.

That didn’t matter, after a pair of goals from Pastujov and sophomore forward Brendan Brisson with less than five minutes left in the game put the Buckeyes away. After Brisson effectively sealed the win, he skated to Portillo and tapped him on the helmet.

While the Wolverines’ performance came with an emaciated defense corps, they’ll take that challenge with Portillo between the pipes.