

SOUTH BEND — In the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s matchup against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday, it didn’t take long for the Fighting Irish to demonstrate exactly how they planned to slow the Wolverines. Just after puck drop, Notre Dame did something it would do all night, laying three crunching checks in a matter of seconds. And while knocking Michigan off the puck worked early on, it wasn’t enough to defuse its offensive firepower.

From the second period onwards, the Wolverines found their rhythm on offense, partly in spite of, and partly because of the Fighting Irish physicality. They moved the puck at will in the offensive zone, crowded the net and capitalized because of it en route to a 5-1 victory.

Both Michigan and Notre Dame capitalized just once in the first, finding a spark on the powerplay in an otherwise dense affair.​ The Wolverines struck first just three minutes in as freshman forward TJ Hughes swatted in a rebound off the post. Ten minutes later, the Irish pushed Michigan out of position and netted a goal off a shot from the high slot.

Throughout the first, Notre Dame put hit after hit on the Wolverines, and while it slowed them down momentarily, the strategy showed cracks. Physicality took it away from the puck, and errant hits put them at man disadvantages. But in the first, play was even, the period ended tied, and shots were only 13-11 in favor of Michigan.

In the second period, however, Michigan exploited these cracks and knocked down the Irish’s defensive wall. With the forecheck functioning, the Wolverines created time on offense, and with time they flourished, outshooting Notre Dame, 17-4, potting four straight goals and setting the Wolverines on a path to a comfortable victory.

Three of Michigan’s goals in the period came from puck movement deep. Senior forward Eric Ciccolini scored the second goal on a low to high pass. Sophomore forward Dylan Duke tipped a puck in by crashing the net and TJ Hughes scored by rushing the slot from the side and forcing Notre Dame’s goalie out of position.

For the rest of the game, the Wolverines made time for themselves and weren’t idle. Not only did they hold pucks deep, but they moved them rapidly, disarming the Irish’s trap defense.

The whole time, Notre Dame stuck to its mantra of hitting Michigan hard, and hoping that’d slow it. But that physicality only served to the Irish’s detriment. They took numerous penalties when they needed offensive spark and the crushing checks and post whistle scrums seemed to only ignite the Wolverines further.

The third period was slower, as neither team scored, but Michigan maintained the offensive edge, putting up another 14 shots. But for the most part the Wolverines played smart, and coasted to the finish avoiding risk, stopping only to engage in scrums and fights late in in the game.

The frustration boiled over for Notre Dame with just a minute left, and a major scrum took place in front of its net as punches were thrown. In the end, the physicality was a sign of frustration.

Michigan had defused Notre Dame’s physical identity, it had established offensive rhythm and puck movement, and it won comfortably because of it. The last five minutes were more boxing than hockey. The Irish tried again and again to assert the physical identity they’d been unable to build all game, and with the win locked up, they weren’t afraid to punch back.