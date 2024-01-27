Following Wiscosin’s emphatic series sweep back in November, it was to be expected that the No. 14 Michigan hockey team would enter Friday’s game looking to settle the score.

Overpowering Wisconsin (19-5-1), 5-1, in the first game of the series, Michigan (12-8-3) started that process in stride.

“Just really proud of the guys,” graduate goaltender Jake Barczewski said. “We needed that win tonight not only for the future but to set us up for what we need tomorrow, which is a sweep.”

The weight of the series was not lost on either team, creating extra urgency that manifested into physical play early on. Between open-ice hits and skirmishes after the whistle, it was evident that both teams wanted to gain the upper hand.

However, only one team could strike first, and Michigan made sure it was the one dealing the first blow.

Driving down the left wing, junior forward Dylan Duke sent a centering pass to the slot. Freshman forward Garrett Schifsky picked up the puck off the rush and fired it top-shelf, giving the Wolverines the 1-0 lead. The goal marked Schifsky’s 11th of the season.

Michigan maintained this lead by winning puck battles at the netfront on both ends of the ice. The Wolverines kept the Badgers to the perimeter on the defensive end, and found ways to penetrate the middle on the offensive end. The combination of the two propelled the Wolverines to a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame.

But the Badgers weren’t going to go away without a fight.

Wisconsin quickly retaliated at the start of the third period with a goal of its own. The Badgers cycled down low and ultimately capitalized off a net-front opportunity to make it 3-1.

It was a familiar scene for Michigan.

A three-goal lead dwindled to two, and plenty of time left on the clock, nearly foreshadowed trouble for the Wolverines. Flashes of back-to-back defensive collapses in Madison looked destined to repeat.

But Michigan made sure history wouldn’t repeat itself this time around.

With fifteen minutes left in the third, Barczewski delivered several saves in-tight that prevented the Badgers from building on their momentum. And a big play at one end of the ice translated to success at the other end.

In the offensive zone, Nazar corralled the puck in the slot and fired a laser over the shoulder of the Wisconsin netminder. The goal gave Michigan a comfortable 4-1 advantage — one that it never relinquished.

The goal served as an all-important insurance tally as it gave the Wolverines a commanding lead at a critical moment in the game. Nevertheless, Michigan’s strong defensive performance at the end of the game is what ultimately delivered the knock-out punch.

Wisconsin received a six-on-four powerplay opportunity with seven minutes left in the game. The Badgers generated six shots on net during that span as they looked to create any semblance of a comeback.

But Michigan’s penalty kill stood tall, killing the penalty and Wisconsin’s hopes of winning the game at the same time. The Wolverines never looked back, sealing the 5-1 victory with an empty net goal shortly thereafter.

“We’re just finding ways to win and close out games and I just really liked (their) mentality,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “They’re going to push and we’re going to push, but when they pushed I thought we managed the game really well.”

As a result, Michigan now leaves the game with a win and a chance to settle the score once and for all.