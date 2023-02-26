Twenty minutes before the puck dropped in the last regular season game for the No. 4 Michigan hockey team, the contest against No. 20 Notre Dame seemingly lost almost all of its importance for the Wolverines.

With Ohio State falling to Minnesota earlier that night, the game’s result would officially have no impact on Michigan’s Big Ten postseason seeding. The Wolverines were guaranteed second in the conference and two rounds of home ice advantage for the Big Ten Tournament no matter what.

But, for the Irish, the game mattered — a lot. With time running out for Notre Dame to build an NCAA Tournament-worthy resume and the chance to jump Penn State in the standings, there was a sense of desperation present for the Fighting Irish.

And behind a stellar 48-save performance from goaltender Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame (14-14-6 overall, 10-10-4 Big Ten) did just enough to fend off Michigan’s (20-10-4, 13-10-2) second-half surge and earn a 2-1 victory in overtime.

“Puck just didn’t go in tonight, it sucks,” freshman forward Rutger McGroarty said postgame. “I don’t know how many shots we had. We had a lot. So once you’re getting that many you’ve got to find a way to score on a couple.”

Right out of the gates, it was clear that neither side was interested in pretty hockey. In an attempt to slow the Wolverines, the Irish put all of its emphasis on physical play. And throughout a first period that saw just 13 shots and 25 penalty minutes — Notre Dame accomplished just that.

Michigan couldn’t break through to create any offense, and with star freshman forward Adam Fantilli taking a five minute major and a game misconduct with 30 seconds to play in the first period, their prospects seemed to only worsen.

“It was probably just more defensive,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I thought we played well defensively and so did they, so it’s not like a negative offensively because we weren’t generating a lot. That’s the way the game was, they slowed it down.”

The Wolverines managed to kill off the penalty and keep the game scoreless, and slowly but surely they started to take control of the night’s affairs. Finally able to break through Notre Dame’s trap and avoid their physical playstyle, Michigan began to pressure the Irish with significant zone time and a heavy net front presence.

But they just couldn’t beat Bischel who turned aside all 16 shots he faced in the period to keep the game scoreless.

Early in the third period, that inability to break past Bischel and a lack of discipline threatened Michigan as Notre Dame defenseman Drew Bavaro ripped a point shot past Eric Portillo for a powerplay goal to break the deadlock three minutes in.

Playing from behind in a game in which they seemingly had control, the Wolverines responded with swarming offensive play. Michigan was everywhere in the Irish’s zone, and they couldn’t handle the pressure.

But Ryan Bischel could.

Turning away the first 33 shots he saved, Bischel put Notre Dame on his back to keep them alive despite being outmuscled.

On Shot 34, emerging from a scrum in front of the net, freshman forward Rutger McGroarty finally potted a rebound to knot the game 1-1. Just a minute later, McGroarty again came up big time — this time on the opposite end of the ice — as he bailed out Portillo to block a would-be goal on the line.

“I mean, I was the one who turned it over at the blue line,” McGroarty said. “Well, I didn’t turn it over but I played it to Seamus Casey in a really tough situation. So I kinda knew that I had to come up big there, and I made myself big. Happy it hit me.

For the last 10 minutes of the contest, Michigan’s intensity ratcheted up to an extreme level. Following McGroarty’s goal, the Wolverines outshot the Irish 17-3, but again Bischel was infallible. Heroic diving save after heroic diving save stymied Michigan and sent the game to overtime.

There, Bischel’s heroics paid off.

Just a minute and a half into the period, Bavaro stormed down the ice, deked past a diving Michigan defender and collected his own rebound twice before potting the game winner.

Outshooting Notre Dame 49-22, the Wolverines had done enough to beat 19 of 20 players on the Irish’s roster. But with a costly slow start and an inability to capitalize when it counted — they hadn’t done enough to beat Bischel.

And that was all that mattered.